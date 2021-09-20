Bappi Lahiri Calls False Health Reports 'Disheartening', Says He Is Doing Well

Bappi Lahiri has opened up about the rumours about his health through an Instagram post. The veteran singer shared a statement with his fans assuring them he has not lost his voice. A day ago his son Bappa Lahiri shared an update on his health.

On Monday, September 20, wrote in his statement that he is 'doing well'. He also slammed false health reports calling them 'disheartening'. He wrote in the post, "Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and wellwishers, I am doing well! Bappida."

He captioned the post with the hashtag, "False reporting."

Many fans took to the comments section wishing the singer well. Meanwhile, industry friend Shaan took to the comments section and slammed those spreading false news. He wrote, "It's really sickening .. #falsereporting .. don't know what they gain from this .. just creating panic and confusion."

Reports had claimed that the singer has been confined to a wheelchair. A source told Mid Day that the veteran musician is uncharacteristically low and that he has not been talking. It also claimed that since the singer is using a wheelchair a lift has been installed at his Juhu bungalow for easy mobility.

Bappa had revealed that his father was seeking treatment for a lung ailment when he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. The doctor had advised not to talk as part of the recovery process leading visitors to believe that he lost his voice.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in April 2021 as a precautionary measure after he tested positive for COVID-19. However even after the singer-composer was discharged from the hospital after recovery, he is still suffering from health issues.