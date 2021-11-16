DJ R Nation Releases Another Magical Musical Piece ‘Give It To Me’
DJ R Nation, a popular name amongst the Indian music fanatics, is releasing another original 'Give it to me'. The music enthusiast has the unique potential of understanding the audiences and thus produces beats that make the people glued to the dance floor all night. With his countless chart-topping tracks and zestful tunes, the artist is imprinting his foothold in the music industry. His undying love for EDM and dedication towards music has claimed him to fame and increased his popularity all across the country.
Ravinder
Singh
Lochan
aka
DJ
R
Nation,
is
a
renowned
musician
in
possession
of
a
multitude
of
skills.
His
versatility
has
helped
him
to
manifest
space
in
the
music
industry.
Famous
for
his
genre
of
groovy
mixes
of
Bollywood,
Punjabi
and
hip-hop,
the
music
leader
is
creating
a
richer
musical
transformation
with
his
experienced
musical
nod.
From
selecting,
mixing,
sequencing
and
producing
music,
he
is
doing
it
all
with
his
sheer
passion
and
utmost
devotion.
D
J
R
Nation
was
fond
of
music
from
a
very
young
age
and
decided
to
hone
his
innate
talent
and
technical
skills
to
create
memorable
events
that
will
be
cherished
by
his
audiences
forever.
DJ R Nation is a rare gem in the electronic music culture and he is constantly showing this with his musical masterpieces. Ravinder Singh Lochan, who is known to work up a storm on the dance floor with his peppy tunes, says, "I believe success comes to those who are ready to go the extra mile and do not give up on any opportunity that passes their way. Music is something that motivates me every day to bring out the best in myself. There is something magical about composing music. I am grateful for the chances that I got to enlighten the people with my vibrant musical energy that transcends onto some foot-tapping numbers which would force anyone to groove on the phenomenal musical tunes."
The music enthusiast started his career from the scratch and soon with his industrious efforts made his name big in the industry. DJ R Nation is offering enthralling experiences to people by working his magic on the console. His performances at the weddings and the parties made his music journey influential and awarded him with better and exceptional opportunities. The music lover is also known as a club resident DJ for around 12 years which has made him a trendsetter in the entertainment scene.
Having a futuristic approach, DJ R Nation is looking forward to growing his audiences with his spirited and remarkable live events. He has composed some of the great music pieces which entail 'Manzil', 'Zindagi Milti Hai' and 'Badmash Look' that holds the power to make you stand up and dance. Till now he has released 13 remix albums which is the prime reason behind his vast fan following. Gippy Grewal Mashup Birthday Special is among the best masterpieces that DJ R Nation has worked on as it has changed his musical life completely and embraced him with the miraculous opportunities on his career path. It is certain that with his passion for his work he will soon do wonders in his musical line and will make the Indians proud by performing for a wider scale of audiences.