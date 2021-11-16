DJ R Nation Releases Another Magical Musical Piece ‘Give It To Me’

DJ R Nation, a popular name amongst the Indian music fanatics, is releasing another original 'Give it to me'. The music enthusiast has the unique potential of understanding the audiences and thus produces beats that make the people glued to the dance floor all night. With his countless chart-topping tracks and zestful tunes, the artist is imprinting his foothold in the music industry. His undying love for EDM and dedication towards music has claimed him to fame and increased his popularity all across the country.

Ravinder Singh Lochan aka DJ R Nation, is a renowned musician in possession of a multitude of skills. His versatility has helped him to manifest space in the music industry. Famous for his genre of groovy mixes of Bollywood, Punjabi and hip-hop, the music leader is creating a richer musical transformation with his experienced musical nod. From selecting, mixing, sequencing and producing music, he is doing it all with his sheer passion and utmost devotion. D J R Nation was fond of music from a very young age and decided to hone his innate talent and technical skills to create memorable events that will be cherished by his audiences forever.



DJ R Nation is a rare gem in the electronic music culture and he is constantly showing this with his musical masterpieces. Ravinder Singh Lochan, who is known to work up a storm on the dance floor with his peppy tunes, says, "I believe success comes to those who are ready to go the extra mile and do not give up on any opportunity that passes their way. Music is something that motivates me every day to bring out the best in myself. There is something magical about composing music. I am grateful for the chances that I got to enlighten the people with my vibrant musical energy that transcends onto some foot-tapping numbers which would force anyone to groove on the phenomenal musical tunes."

The music enthusiast started his career from the scratch and soon with his industrious efforts made his name big in the industry. DJ R Nation is offering enthralling experiences to people by working his magic on the console. His performances at the weddings and the parties made his music journey influential and awarded him with better and exceptional opportunities. The music lover is also known as a club resident DJ for around 12 years which has made him a trendsetter in the entertainment scene.

Having a futuristic approach, DJ R Nation is looking forward to growing his audiences with his spirited and remarkable live events. He has composed some of the great music pieces which entail 'Manzil', 'Zindagi Milti Hai' and 'Badmash Look' that holds the power to make you stand up and dance. Till now he has released 13 remix albums which is the prime reason behind his vast fan following. Gippy Grewal Mashup Birthday Special is among the best masterpieces that DJ R Nation has worked on as it has changed his musical life completely and embraced him with the miraculous opportunities on his career path. It is certain that with his passion for his work he will soon do wonders in his musical line and will make the Indians proud by performing for a wider scale of audiences.