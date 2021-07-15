Eros Now Music Plans Mega Launch Of Over 100 Singles In Next Six Months

Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ('ErosSTX' or 'the Company'), a global entertainment company, today announced the launch of an extensive slate of over 100 singles under the banner of Eros Now Music in the year 2021. The line-up includes singles across genres by leading and upcoming Indian music sensations such as Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Akasa, Ankit Tiwari, Ustad Rashid Khan, King Kaazi, Virus, Nooran Sisters, to name a few. In addition, the label has unveiled its line-up for July, which includes ten singles featuring artists such as Shibani Kashyap, Adhyayan Suman, and more across Mainstream, Devotional, and Spiritual & Healing series.

The July line-up features Punjabi singles Lakk Shake by Veen Ranjha & Shibani Kashyap, a vibrant Punjabi track starring actor Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja, Achieve, a rustic track from the heartlands of Punjab by up-and-coming artist Indi Singh, Hindi single 'Jab Se Dekha', an R&B track by Adhyayan Suman, two tracks from Devotional series - 'Om Namah Shivaay' and Hare Rama Hare Krishna and five 30 mins long tracks in the Spiritual & Healing space.

Commenting on the announcement, Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Eros International Media, says, "Our strong legacy in Motion Pictures and Music business continues to find new avenues for growth. In these challenging times when millions are home-bound, music serves as means to stay motivated and entertained. As a leading label, it is our responsibility to serve people with the best trending music across genres. With this objective, we appointed Rajitta Hemwaani, an experienced and well-known leader in the music business, as the Business & Content Head for Eros Now Music. I am confident that our diverse line-up will entertain the enthusiasts while creating opportunities for both established and emerging artists to launch their music on our marquee label."

Eros Music was rebranded to Eros Now Music in January this year. The label committed to adding to the experience of its 28 million consumers while also adding a new audience by proactively launching hundreds of non-film hits by new and established artists across genres and geographies. Since then, the company has partnered with multiple streaming, radio, and television platforms and launched music across Hindi & Punjabi with over 30 artists, including Sukhbir, Kanika Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, DJ Aqeel, Bhoomi Trivedi & Bappi Lahiri, along with other new and talented singers.

Eros Now Music is leveraging its market understanding, and data sciences led research to plan the launch line-up. Since January this year, the label has already launched over 40 top-performing independent albums. Its latest popular Canadian artist Praabh Neear's Punjabi song, 'Good Morning Girl,' under the Eros Now Music banner, for instance, has been amongst the top three singles on MTV Beats charts for six weeks in a row.