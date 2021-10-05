Groove to the catchy song ‘Haryana Wale Hain’ by Singer Ram Goel

Have you streamed 'Haryana Wale Hain' on Spotify yet? If not, you are missing out. It is composed and sung by Ram Goel. If you need a song for livening up your parties or listening at home or while driving, 'Haryana Wale Hain' is a perfect choice. It was officially released the previous year and is an ideal choice for pubs and discos. Groove to this on the dance floor and live like there's no tomorrow!

If you are from Haryana, then this song is an ode to you. Singer Ram Goel has asked his fellow Haryanvis to take pride in their birthplace and celebrate with this song. One lyric reads as follows:

"शौक से न्यारे, ये लड़के थुंबा थारे". It says how boys residing in Haryana have the typical nature of chasing their hobbies and dreams without a worry about the world. This projects their fearlessness and passionate nature.

Haryanvi people have much pride in their country and celebrate every achievement. The boys projected in the song 'Haryana Wale Hai' depict the same nature. Another lyric reads as "उड़ते कबूतर सब". In translation, it implies that these boys are independent souls who do not stay fixed in one place. They fly from one place to another without worries.

This incredible song is by Ram Goel, as we have mentioned before. Growing up Ram was always interested in music and dreamt of becoming a singer. He wanted to write his own songs and play his own music. Being a talented artist himself, he is currently taking over the industry through his upbeat music.

People often say over the years the music industry as a whole has become quite competitive as a newcomer one has to stand out to be successful in this competitive and ruthless industry. But Ram proved otherwise. Every song of Ram's is a masterpiece.

Besides weddings and parties, 'Haryana Wale Hain' is an apt song that can be played during the times when India wins during Olympic games or World Cup. Significant wins should be accompanied by soulful songs.

Haryanvi boys travel throughout the town in their cars, with rolled down windows and listen to this catchy song at the highest volume. They as well as passers-by vibe to it.

This song is also played when the boys of Haryana top in their universities or some competitions. Now you know what song needs to be added to your playlist.

To know more, follow Ram Goel on YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo4XyoSRyzc0PZipg76mmpA.