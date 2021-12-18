Guru Randhawa & Nora Fatehi Release Teaser Of Ultimate Dance Number- Dance Meri Rani

Bhushan Kumar's 'Dance Meri Rani' starring Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi, sung by music sensation Guru Randhawa and splendid singer Zahrah S Khan has already piqued the attention of the audiences.

Nora Fatehi Turns Mermaid For Her Next Single Dance Meri Rani With Guru Randhawa Produced by Bhushan Kumar!

After the success of their collaboration of Naach Meri Rani, the duo reunites for the much anticipated party song of the year, Dance Meri Rani. Its teaser has just dropped in and it looks ravishing! While Guru Randhawa looks dapper, the dance queen Nora Fatehi regally carries of the afro-queen avatar look.

With unique vocals of Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S khan, composer Tanishk Bagchi offers a new element of Afro-Style music and lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. Dance Meri Rani will not only scale up your party mood but will also get you grooving to its fresh beats.

Not only it sounds fresh but the video also looks uber cool as the makers give the audiences a sneak peak. The video is curated, designed and directed by the talented Bosco Leslie Martis is set to release on 21st December 2021 at 12:21 PM.