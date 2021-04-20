Jackky Bhagnani And Jjust Music All Set To Bring Gurnazar Chattha's ‘Wah Ji Waah’ Featuring Amyra Dastur

One of the most talked-about actresses of Bollywood, Amyra Dastur will be seen in the next song by Jackky Bhagnani's JJust Music with Punjabi pop sensation, Gurnazar Chattha's in 'Wah Ji Waah’ in the perfect heartbreak song of the season.

During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her social media, Amyra revealed the poster as she wrote under it, "The secret is revealed ! @gurnazar_chattha and I can't wait for you to watch & hear #wahjiwaah ▶️ 23rd April 2021 💫"

Taking to their social media, Jackky Bhagnani, Gurnazar Chattha also shared the second poster for the song which shows Amyra and Gurnazar's faces with an intense look as they are torn from the middle, like two lovers torn apart. This promises to deliver a perfect heartbreak melody. The poster also reveals the release date for the song which will be the 23rd of April.

Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Excited to present this beautiful song #WahjiWaah with the talented @gurnazar_chattha and @amyradastur93 soon. Stay tuned! Song out on 23rd April. @beingmudassarkhan @jjustmusicofficial"

The gorgeous actress and the Punjabi hit singer look ready to set some great music mood for the audience with 'Wah Ji Waah’ by Jackky Bhagnani's JJust Music.

Youngest producer, Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has given out multiple hit songs with the likes of Alia Bhatt in 'Prada,’ Kanika Kapoor for 'Jugni 2.0’ along with Krishna Mahamantra, a soothing track loved by all as well as Muskurayega India, a perfect anthem among other hits.

Gurnazar Chattha is known for his super hit tracks like 'Kudi Kudi', 'Aadtan', 'Kala Tikka' among many others. The Punjabi pop sensation is sure to make you groove with his next as well with Jjust.

