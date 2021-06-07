Jasleen Royal's Rendition Of Chidiya Spreads The Much-Needed Positive Vibes During These Testing Times

Singer and composer Jasleen Royal who is known for composing songs like 'Din Shagna Da', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' amongst others has become quite a sensation on social media. The young singer has been keeping her social media game up by posting her version of various songs like 'Mann Bharrya’ etc to keep her fans entertained all through the lockdown.

These songs have gone viral and people have been waiting to hear more from her. Recently, she collaborated with content creator Yashraj Mukhate, and they composed a short acapella cover of 'Rangeela Re’ from the film 'Rangeela’ and shared it on their social media feed.

While the country is going through the unlocking phase, Jasleen is back with another song which is perfect to send out some hope and motivation to all.

Jasleen took to her social media and uploaded a video of hers singing Vilen's popular song Chidiya. The song itself echoes positivity and it gives out the message of hope. Jasleen's take on Chidiya works like a treat to everyone who's looking for a reason to feel motivated.

Check out Jasleen's version of #Chidiya: