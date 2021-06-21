Let's Play Antakshari: Josh Announces India's Biggest Musical Challenge On World Music Day With Top Singers

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, one of the most engaging and fastest growing apps among content creators, has been winning hearts with its quirky, scroll-stopping videos. Josh users are in love with the app; thanks to the various challenges in it which gives them a chance to tap into their inner creativity and come up with viral content. It's World Music Day on June 21 and this time too, Josh has a special challenge in store for its users.

Besides treating them with the best content from the best influencers on the platform, the video app will also be bringing back everyone's all-time favourite game in India - Antakshari - but with a twist. Josh has announced India's biggest digital musical challenge titled 'Let's Play Antakshari', which promises to explore untouched genres of music on the short video app.

Starting June 21, 2021, 'Let's Play Antakshari' will be a seven-day online game where top music artists like Mika, Salim-Sulaiman, Sukhbir, Neha Bhasin, Ankit Tiwari, Neeti Mohan and Shaan will drop themes, letters and words for each day using which the Josh users can sing or even lip-sync to their favourite songs. What's more, popular singer, TV presenter and comedienne Sugandha Mishra will be adding more to the fun by hosting this game. Sounds exciting, doesn't it?

How To Participate In 'Let's Play Antakshari'

Just two simple steps and you could be the winner of this intriguing challenge, which aims to present music like never before. The top singers mentioned above will be announcing the game on their respective social media handles and Josh handles.

Using these daily thematic words and word shoutouts, Josh users will have to create videos in the format of standalone clips and duetable videos. The best entries will win exciting cash prizes/gratification!

So, what are you waiting for folks? If you're musically inclined and Antakshari is your favourite pastime, give this challenge a shot! 'Let's Play Antakshari' on Josh is an amazing opportunity to showcase your talent in music.

Hurry! The challenge ends on June 27. Login to Josh app and click here to take part in the challenge!

Don't forget to tune into Josh app Instagram handle to catch live 'Antakshari' with Sugandha Mishra everyday at 6 pm from June 21 to 27, 2021.