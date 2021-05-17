Street Dancer 3D Music Composer Harsh Upadhyay's New Song 'Lad Lenge' Is A Tribute To All Frontline Workers

Music Composer and producer Harsh Upadhyay who hails from Gujarat has composed a song 'Lad Lenge’ to appreciate all the frontline workers and create a sense of positivity amongst all the citizens of our country. This idea is curated by 'Fast and Up’ along with Varun Dhawan.

His past stints as a music producer include Duniya Sharma Jayegi (Khaali Peeli) with Vishal Shekhar, Baja ke Tumba (Phillauri), Bhangra Ta Sajda (Veere Di Wedding), Pappi le loon (Veere Di Wedding) and Uri (background score).

Also, he is one of the music composers for the film Street Dancer starring Varun Dhawan where he has recreated the song 'Suno Gaur Se'.

On talking about the song he states, "Lad Lenge itself says we won't accept defeat but we will come together and Win and once again bounce back to our happy lives where there is only smiling faces around moving out freely celebrating the freedom from this phase of life."

On talking about the whole idea of the new song he says, "Well it was already curated by Varun Dhawan and Rahul Shetty before I got a call from them, about creating something of great motivation to dedicate it to our frontline workers who are the real heroes in today’s world giving their all out to save lives in this horrific pandemic situation in the form of a short composition which can be used to spread positivity amongst all of us through our social medium teaming up with Fast & Up supplements who are the main force behind this plan. This is how I came in the picture and composed this track 'lad lenge’ for such a great cause and it all came from within naturally as the feeling were quite mutual."

He further states, "More than expecting anything audiences should feel the wave of positivity and pride about our frontline workers and also the composition is to inspire the youth to come ahead and unite together to fight this pandemic along with our government and doctors and nurses of our country and win over it."