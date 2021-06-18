Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya Share First Photos Of Son Aryaveer; Anushka Sharma, Harshdeep Kaur Shower Love

Singer Neeti Mohan and actor-husband Nihaar Pandya recently shared the first photo of their month old baby boy Aryaveer. Neeti took to her Instagram account on Thursday (June 18) and shared a series of pictures with her husband and the baby.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen striking a pose for the camera with their baby boy. The three looked adorable in the family pictures, as they made cute faces while holding their munchkin. The post didn't reveal the baby's face but announced his name as Aryaveer.

She captioned the post as, "Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt.ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful @nihaarpandya."

Take a look at the photos here:

Soon after the post went viral, it also caught the attention of many celebrities including Harshdeep Kaur, who was also recently blessed with a boy. She took to the comments section and wrote, "Hunar ka chhota veer "Aryaveer" Lots and lots of love & blessings to you little one! You have brought so much joy to this world with you. And Nihaar & Neeti you are gonna be amazing parents."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma commented, "Congratulations to two of the most beautiful people." Celebs like Mouni Roy, Shreya Ghoshal, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Aparshakti Khurana also sent love to the baby boy.

For the unversed, Nihaar Pandya and Neeti Mohan tied the knot back in 2019 and announced their pregnancy in February 2021.