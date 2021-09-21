Neha Kakkar Breaks Silence Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Says ‘Haven't Thought About Having A Baby'

Neha Kakkar recently opened up on her thoughts on starting a family with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The singer recently appeared on the show Dance Deewane 3 and set the rumours about the couple expecting their first child to rest.

After watching a young contestant Gunjan perform on the song Lungi Dance, Neha blessed her and said when they have a child, she wants it to be just like Gunjan. Kakkar while on the show said, "Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka but agar kabhi baby kare toh hum chahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho (Rohanpreet and I have not thought about having a baby yet but if we have one, we would want her to be just like Gunjan)."

This is not the first time rumours about the new couple expecting their first child have made headline. Just two months after their wedding in October 2020, the two posed for a photo in which Neha could be seen cradling a baby bump. However, they soon released that it was still from the music video of their new song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

The two tied the knot only after months of dating. Neha opened up about their love story during a conversation with fashion designer Anita Dongre. She revealed that the 'attraction was strong' towards Rohanpreet right from the beginning.

She added that it didn't take her long to realise that he was 'the one'. "My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me," Neha said.

On the work front, Neha and Tony recently released a new version of iconic song Kanta laga. While the song is being praised by fans, many also praised Kakkar's unique wester look from the music video.