Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For Her Look In 'Kanta Laga' Music Video, Fans Compare Her To Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Neha Kakkar recently dropped a new version of song 'Kanta Laga'. The song is a collaboration between Neha along with Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh. While many praised the party track, others trolled the singer for her look from the video where she can be seen in an ensemble similar to American rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Neha shared pictures from the video, decoding her look from the music video. She can be seen dressed in a shimmery pink corset top, with puffy off-shoulder along with sleeves teal green skirt. Her blonde hair can be tied up in a bandana.

Fans took to the comments section trolling her for the look. One comment read, "Didi shakira banne ki jagah Fakira lag rhi ho." While another user said, "Bhutni lag rahi ho nehu." One user compared her to American rapper,"Cardi B sasta version," another added, "Lagta hai Jasmine Sandalas ka jootha paani pi gyi."

More added comments like, "Bhojpuri Item girl ka aur sasta version."; "When you try to be Cardi B and Nicki Minaj," and more. Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh also commented on the picture and wrote, "Are you for Real??"

Talking about the song, Neha told IANS, "I've sung with Tony and Yo Yo Honey Singh earlier. It was a lot of fun to get together for 'Kanta Laga'. Singing for it with these two artistes was a party itself and now that it's out we invite you all to come party with us."

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song is released under Anshul Garg's label Desi Music Factory. The song also hit 50 million views and Neha also celebrated on social media. She thanked her fans for all the love and support.