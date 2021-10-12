Redheemaa Gupta Back With Another Triumph, Her Long Awaited Album 'Peshi'

Redheemaa Gupta's long awaited album has recently hit the screens and it's titled 'Peshi'. Sung by Parry Sarpanch with words by Gurmeet Cheema, 'Peshi' is doing the rounds on social media. The music has been given by Gill Saab and is already being hymned by a lot of localites. The piece is beautifully directed by Varinder Ramgarhia.

The song 'Peshi' revolves around Parry Sarpanch and the extent to which he would go for his lady love, portrayed by Redheemaa Gupta. In the song 'Peshi', Redheemaa can be seen both in an Indian attire as well as sporting western outfits. Both of her looks are justified with her endearing expressions and that too, with that momentous smile of hers.

Previously Redheemaa had performed in albums like 'Munde Muk Gaye' and 'Rang Rasiya', and with this new song, she is now well known as a versatile performer who gives wiggle a variation. The look in black with red striped crop top and kurta is cherished by the audience and she is perceived like a prototypical paradigm.

Even the viewers were in awe, as seen in the comment section of her YouTube video. 'Peshi' released on 31st August and has been well received by the audience, with many congratulations being circulated for the cast and crew.

While already three of Redheemaa's hits have been released, she has a couple of more songs to release and a few other announcements as well. Her next song is already in the works. Other than that, Redheemaa is yet to comment about her upcoming projects.