Rohit Bag: The Rising Star Of Indian Music Industry

Rohit Bag, 22 from the city of Kolkata is an independent electronic music artist. Working on the singing as well as composing side of things, Bag has released artful tracks like Jerry tunes, Jupiter and Cyclotron. The singer has garnered over 200k followers on Instagram and regularly uses the social media site to stay connected with his fans.

Alongside music Bag also runs a PR and IG strategic automation firm, where he helps construct Instagram and Business growth strategies and campaigns.

Bag says, "I love making music, for the sake of my art, for the sake of music itself. I am not looking for fame or money, I just want to make music and make the people who listen to my music happy.".

"Ever since I was a kid, I was drawn to the world of music. But before starting music as a career I took time to build my business so I could have a stable safety net. Now that I have built it I can dedicate time to music and I'm enjoying every second of it.".

Speaking of the difficulties of being an independent artist, Bag commented, "Being an independent artist is rewarding but also tough at times. You are your own support system, you are doing everything from production to marketing. But whenever I put out a new project, my fans and well-wishers shower it with love and appreciation and that keeps me going, and motivates me to keep doing what I'm doing. I hope to keep making more songs.".

He approaches all his ventures with determination and commitment, which helps him overcome all obstacles that might come up in the way. With this approach he has been able to find success in digital marketing as well as music, and continues to grow everyday.

Bag is set to soon release more tracks, two of which are Shades and Moonlight. He declined to reveal much about his projects, opting to shroud them in secrecy - he did tell us that these upcoming tracks are the best of his work yet. And given his track record so far, we wholeheartedly believe that he is right.