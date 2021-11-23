S Sukhi Is All Set To Release The Next Music Video With Afsana Khan

Music is the visible magic of the world. It is a beautiful blend in our lives. Music has a pull to those who are smitten by it. Such is the story of a very talented and passionate singer S Sukhi, who is an Engineer by profession, but the love and passion for music have pulled him out of his normal life.

Sukhi was born in Punjab and then raised in UAE. Sukhi was always inclined towards his passion, singing. His amazing voice could gather a lot of admiration even in small gatherings. Though he wanted to follow his father and thought to be an Engineer. S Sukhi pursued engineering from UAE and then started working in the same profession. But the pull to sing was still there. He felt something missing in his life. He always wanted to sing. He then decided to give it a chance.

Last year, he tried his luck in the field of singing and created a few songs and music videos. He gave a few hits including 'Burberry' with Eros Now, 22 Saal di feat Miss Pooja that turned out to be a chartbuster and received 2.5 million hits and followed by 'Saab', which was well-received by 1.5 million hits.

"I have gotten a lot of love from fans and I will continue to release back to back songs. I will be doing a variety of genres and will be collaborating with different styles of musicians and singers," says S Sukhi.

Currently, S Sukhi has created a bank of songs with some top music producers like 'Laadi Gill', 'Teenu Arora' and many more. His upcoming songs 'Thakad Yaar' and 'Cherry Lips' are in the pipeline. Sukhi is ready to awe his fans by his next single with 'Titliyan' fame Afsana Khan. Both are ready to rock. We are also waiting for this beautiful surprise. We wish Sukhi and Afsana all the best!