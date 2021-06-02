Sajid Khan Remembers Wajid Khan On His First Death Anniversary, Says 'Miss You Mere Bhai Wajid'

Wajid Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo, passed away a year ago on June 1, 2020. On Tuesday, brother Sajid Khan took to Instagram and shared a throwback video with an emotional note. Wajid's wife Kamalrukh also remembered the late music composer saying, 'We celebrate his infiniteness'.

Remembering his late brother, Sajid Khan on Tuesday shared a throwback video of their tour in the US. In the clip the two can be seen inside a car. Sajid captioned the post as, "Tum kya gaye tumhare jaatehi jeene ka mazaa bhi chala gaya:: miss u mere bhai wajid ❤️u always (The happiness in our lives went away with you)."

Sajid as a tribute to his brother had also said that he will be changing his last them to Wajid and continue working with his brother's name alongside his name.

Composer Sajid Khan Adopts Late Brother Wajid's Name; 'Now My Name Is Sajid Wajid'

The late music composer's wife Kamalrukh also took to social media to share some old memories of her husband. In the pictures, Wajid can be seen with his family and kids, Arshi and Hrehaan in the pictures.

Sharing an emotional note with the pictures she wrote, "It's one year already since Wajid's passing over and we as his family have chosen to celebrate his life, the good times and good memories rather than bury ourselves in sadness. We celebrate his infiniteness." She also shared that she sees Wajid in her kids and the music they love.

She concluded by saying, "I truly believe death is not an end. It is a to-be- continued.... Onward and forward Wajid, to many exciting journeys into eternity." Take a look at the post,

Sajid Of Sajid-Wajid Reveals He Yearns For More Opportunities; Talks About Frequent Collaborator Salman Khan

For the unversed, Sajid and Wajid Khan debuted in the music industry with Salman Khan's 1998 release Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. They went on to work on several other Salman's blockbuster releases like Dabang, Partner, Wanted and recent release Radhe.

Notably, Wajid succumbed to cardiac arrest at the Surana Sethia hospital, where he was getting treated for a throat infection when he passed away.