Sajid Khan Says He Wants To Be Called Sajid-Wajid; ‘I Am No One Without Him'

Bollywood composer Sajid Khan lost his brother, composing partner and singer Wajid Khan in June 2020. Now that Sajid is returning to work after his tragic untimely loss, he has asked his fans to call him by their team name as Sajid-Wajid. When talking about his work, Sajid promised fans that he will work hard to make his late brother proud of his achievements.

Sajid shared that one of late Wajid's dreams was to make the music reality show Indian Pro Music League, a success. He added, "When Wajid was hospitalised, he was worrying about this show. Whenever I used to meet him in the hospital, he used to tell me that we have to work hard for the show. He told me, 'now I am not well but when I will be fine, I will join you, and you just be with this show and be with bhai (Salman Khan) and make this show happen,' because it is our dream."

He went on to say that he is nothing with Wajid, "I have never done a show without Wajid. He sang many songs for our compositions but this is the first time I am coming on such a big show without him. I feel like a newcomer. I feel he is very much with me and I feel his existence everywhere. I will work very hard to make him proud till my last breath. I just want to urge the media and our fans that they refer to me as Sajid-Wajid because I feel that I am no one without him."

For the unversed, Wajid Khan died after suffering from complications from a kidney infection at the age of 42. The duo had started their career with the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Over the years, they continued to work with Salman Khan in Hello Brother, Tere Naam, Partner, Wanted, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Dabangg franchise.

They had also composed Salman Khan's solo song, 'Bhai Bhai' amid the lockdown. According to reports, Sajid is now working on composing music for Salman's next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

