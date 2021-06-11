Saregama Originals Bring The Latest Dance Track ‘Dream Mein Entry’ Featuring Popular Actress Priya Anand

Calling out to all those who are looking for a high energy out-and-out dance number, the latest track from Saregama Originals 'Dream Mein Entry’ is just what the DJ ordered. The song brings together a powerhouse of vocal talent - Jyotica Tangri and Parry G and has music by the ace music director Gourav Dasgupta.

Featuring popular actor Priya Anand, the video shows the quintessential night of some uninhibited revelry as a group of girls head out to celebrate a hen-party. With some killer dance moves and high energy beats, Dream Mein Entry is poised to be a definite addition to your party playlist.

Commenting on the song Jyotica Tangri – who has belted out quite a few chartbusters in the past, said, “What an energetic dance number this one is. When I heard the song for the first time, I couldn’t help myself from getting up and dancing away instinctively. Its high octane, it’s pure unadulterated fun. It’s a kick ass tune by Gourav and I am so happy I am a part of it”

Adding to that, Priya Anand said, “It was such a fun video. We were a bunch of girls living it up in a typical Girls-Night-Out and the track is so catchy and addictive. I am hoping this becomes the next party anthem.”

