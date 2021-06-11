    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saregama Originals Bring The Latest Dance Track ‘Dream Mein Entry’ Featuring Popular Actress Priya Anand

      By
      |

      Calling out to all those who are looking for a high energy out-and-out dance number, the latest track from Saregama Originals 'Dream Mein Entry’ is just what the DJ ordered. The song brings together a powerhouse of vocal talent - Jyotica Tangri and Parry G and has music by the ace music director Gourav Dasgupta.

      Priya Anand

      Featuring popular actor Priya Anand, the video shows the quintessential night of some uninhibited revelry as a group of girls head out to celebrate a hen-party. With some killer dance moves and high energy beats, Dream Mein Entry is poised to be a definite addition to your party playlist.

      Commenting on the song Jyotica Tangri – who has belted out quite a few chartbusters in the past, said, “What an energetic dance number this one is. When I heard the song for the first time, I couldn’t help myself from getting up and dancing away instinctively. Its high octane, it’s pure unadulterated fun. It’s a kick ass tune by Gourav and I am so happy I am a part of it”

      Wet Wet Wet! Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Aastha Gill Sizzle Your Screen With 'Paani Paani'Wet Wet Wet! Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Aastha Gill Sizzle Your Screen With 'Paani Paani'

      Adding to that, Priya Anand said, “It was such a fun video. We were a bunch of girls living it up in a typical Girls-Night-Out and the track is so catchy and addictive. I am hoping this becomes the next party anthem.”

      Jasleen Royal's Rendition Of Chidiya Spreads The Much-Needed Positive Vibes During These Testing TimesJasleen Royal's Rendition Of Chidiya Spreads The Much-Needed Positive Vibes During These Testing Times

      Get ready to be in your Friday feels, and hit the play button now on:

      The song is out on all leading music streaming apps and on the Saregama Music Youtube channel.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 21:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 11, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X