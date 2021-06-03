Shaan, Sonu Nigam And 35 Other Performers Join Hands To Raise COVID-19 Relief Fund

Bollywood singer Shaan, Sonu Nigam along with 35 other Bollywood performers will host a virtual live music festival on Saturday June 5, to support Covid-19 relief efforts. The artists will perform at a concert called 'Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again', to raise funds for Covid affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists among others.

Leading actor Anupam Kher along with his Anupam Kher Foundation, noted director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actress, philanthropist Pallavi Joshi along with their I Am Buddha Foundation have joined hands with Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) to bring you this concert, Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation and US India Pragati Foundation are also supporting the event. The concert will feature 35 performers.

The lineup of artists includes Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Hariharan, Daler Mehndi, Anup Jalota, Papon, Pankaj Udhaas, Prasoon Joshi, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, Sadhana Sargam, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, Jatin & Raahul Pandit, Swapnil Bandodkar, Sugandha Date, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunayana Kachroo Bhide, Shreya Kaul, Anand Sharma & SRGMP Musicians, Talat Aziz, Annu Malik, Manoj Muntashir and Neerja Pandit.

Actress Pallavi Joshi said "Film industry has always come together to help in the most difficult times maybe drought, famine, or entertaining our soldiers along our country borders. The film industry has never faltered in standing up and helping their countrymen and women. It's a great legacy of the filmdom and I'm so glad that generation of artists have recognised this legacy and follow the same culture. This time around also it took just one call from either me or Anupam ji (Kher) and everybody was on board. I am extremely humbled by their gesture and thank each one of them for their support," she added.

Talking about the concert, the 'Tanha Dil' singer Shaan slated, "As we are all aware that these are difficult times and the need of the hour is to not only continue but step up the efforts in bringing some relief to COVID affected individuals and their families .. Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora and I Am Buddha Foundation have joined hands to raise funds and also bring some smiles and entertainment to their lives. I was very happy to join my fraternity to come together and be part of this cause. I urge you to contribute generously to this cause. India needs us. Let's do this Ek Saath," added Shaan.

Padam Shri Malini Awasthi said 'I am very happy that we are all coming together in 'Ek Saath: India Will Rise Again concert. The names which are a part of it say everything in itself. We all have a duty to fulfill in these troubled times, we move forward together and the despair facing the difficult situation due to covid. I too have got the good fortune by being a part of this concert and we are artists and I also feel that the first duty of an artist should be humanity.'

Evergreen singer Sadhana Sargam said "From 2020 till now, due to covid 19, we are all aware of the situation in the whole world and in our country. Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD), I AM Buddha Foundation and Anupam Kher Foundation are doing 'Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again concert for Covid Relief. I am thankful to Pallavi Joshi for giving me this opportunity and a small contribution from my side."

Raj Pandit said "Anupam Kher Ji has been a front runner in helping people with all kinds of aid in these difficult times. So when he called me to be a part of this incredible fundraiser and perform alongside Salim - Sulaiman, I was more than elated. As musicians, it's the least we can do and I hope that people contribute to this noble cause in large numbers."

Ek Saath for India for hope and a bright future for all.