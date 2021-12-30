Shoaibe Dhebar And Nexus Record Are Ready To Thrill People With New Song 'Naach Basanti'

The young passionate actor Shoaibe Dhebar is a social worker and has always gained profound appreciation due to his kind attitude of serving people for humanity. Moreover, he believed in his talent and started working for his passion for acting.

He was in limelight with his project called 'Dada Ki Rasoi', literally translating to 'Grandpa's Kitchen', situated in the premises of the Mekahara Hospital. Where a decent meal could be taken with only Rs 10 with the motive of providing food to the poor, hungry and deprived sections of the society.

The iconic actor is on his urge to stun people with his marvelous and gorgeous look.

Shoaibe, at the age of 20, gained recognition for his humble work in Raipur. His way of serving society has inspired several youths to work for the society regardless of age, religion or colour.

However, with his serving ability, he has a hidden talent of acting which he took as his profession entertaining people with his astonishing skills of the act. He has been profoundly appreciated for his natural acting on various social media platforms.

While entertaining his fans he has passed the message of self-belief and work hard to satisfy the inner soul that always craves peace and harmony. His iconic look and acting have captured the vast audience on his Instagram page which has escalated to 59.3K followers.

He has become the topic of talk in the world of entertainment due to his miraculous acting. His expressions have captured a vast audience. However, with the expansion in his acting career, he will be featured in the new video song called 'Naach Basanti' with well-known stars such as Shweta Gupta- the south actress, which is expected to release in the first week of the New Year 2022.