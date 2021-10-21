Siblings Reeva And Gaurika Thakur Make Punjabi Song Debut With Majja Aa Gaya; Excited Much?

At the heart of any artistic creative impulse sits a playful attitude of the artist towards reality. Movies and television shows fascinate us as do the celebrities who act in them. By watching their glamorous lives we can sometimes feel like we too are part of that world. They influence what we wear, what we eat how we exercise and even where we want to live. This is an industry that makes millionaires out of people who once were ordinary.

The names who gained massive fame with their content is Reeva and Gaurika Thakur. Reeva who is 7 years and Gaurika who is 5 years have made fans go head over heels with their acts. They have gained a large amount of recognition at a very young age. Many loved child stars are remembered for the well-known characters they play in movies and television series, and with their squeaky-clean start and pure image, Reeva and Gaurika has gained massive fan following with their oh so happening content. They are gracefully growing up by delivering hits with their content. So much so that these little stars are selected for their debut song 'Majja Aa Gaya' and the best part about it is that the entire song is shot at home. Yes you heard it right the entire song is shot at home with these two young talents making wonders in this song and has already got the fans excited for this one.

The script required a lot of attention to be paid with these beautiful kids giving their 100% performance for this Punjabi track literally made the entire song a success with their adorable looks and acting skills, so much so that the fans are wanting to see the most of them again. Truly Reeva and Gaurika are an inspiration for all the kids out there who would like to make their career as an artist and achieve their goals at a young age wanting to perform and contribute in this industry the most with their work.