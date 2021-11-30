Singer Shalmali Kholgade Ties The Knot With Beau Farhan Shaikh In Mumbai; See Wedding Pictures

Popular Indian singer Shalmali Kholgade got married to her longtime boyfriend Farhan Shaikh on November 22, 2021, in Mumbai. Well, the couple kept their wedding private, and now they have planned to host a grand reception for their friends from the industry on December 1, 2021. Let us tell you, Shalmali has dated Farhan, who is a mixing and mastering engineer, for six years.

While shedding light on their wedding, a source close to the newlyweds Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Shaikh informed Times of India, "Shalmali and Farhan always wished to have a low-key ceremony. They preferred to keep their big day private and minimalistic. The original plan was only to have a registered wedding, but they eventually also went in for some rituals at their home for the convenience of their parents. They also exchanged rings on the same day."

The source further revealed that Shalmali and Farhan's wedding was attended by 15 people. The couple opted for simple outfits for their wedding. Their wedding pictures are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their simple yet beautiful looks.

Shalmali Kholgade looked stunning in an orange saree, while Farhan Shaikh complemented her in the same colour kurta.

Talking about Shalmali Kholgade, the singer has sung popular songs in Bollywood, Marathi and South films. She shot to fame with her first song 'Pareshaan' from the film, Ishaqzaade. The diva has also crooned songs in Marathi such as 'Tu Mila', 'Tu Tu Tana', 'Julali Gaath Ga' and so on. Shalmali has also judged shows like Indian Idol Junior and Sur Nava Dhyas Nava.

Filmibeat wishes Shalmali and Farhan a happy married life!