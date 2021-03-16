The Married Woman Song Na Laage Jiya: Watch New Upbeat And Entertaining Number From The Web Series

While the first three situational songs from ALTBalaji’s latest show The Married Woman were relatively slow-paced in terms of its composition and mood, the fourth track 'Na Laage Jiya’ from the album is an upbeat, fast number for the masses.

Composed and beautifully penned by Siddhant Sharma, 'Na Laage Jiya’, sung by Aseem Trivedi, witnesses Peeplika (Monica Dogra) and Astha’s (Ridhi Dogra) chemistry and Astha's pertinent choice to choose between a well-settled life and Peeplika.

The fourth track 'Na Laage Jiya’ sounds slightly commercial and massy as compared to the other soothing songs, summing up the soulful yet impressive jukebox of the popular show launched on International Women’s Day.

The series, directed by Sahir Raza, features a talented pool of actors like Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.

The Married Woman is streaming on ALTBalaji!

