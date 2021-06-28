Tony Kakkar Opens Up About A Rough Childhood After Fan Asks How He Manages To Stay Calm Amidst Criticisms

Criticisms from fans are often part and parcel of every celebrity's life. This also holds true for singer Tony Kakkar. Despite his tracks bring chartbusters and seeing a whooping number of likes, he is often subjected to criticisms from some fans. Tony had recently conducted a chat session on Twitter under the hashtag 'Ask Tony.' However, the chat session witnessed some netizens brutally trolling the singer as well as his latest song 'Number Likh.'

Amidst this, his fan asked him how he manages to stay calm and cool amidst such harsh criticisms. To this, Tony Kakkar had a heartwarming reply. The 'Dheeme Dheeme' singer opened up about his tough childhood. He also added that some people will always criticize but that he only knows what music has given him. Tony said that his music has given him everything from his car, home and his daily coffee. Take a look at his tweet.

Kuch toh log kahenge.. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !!



Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai https://t.co/WsTukVCamW — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) June 27, 2021

The singer's tweets won the hearts of his fans. One of the fans wrote, "Sometimes it's not about your work...but your hard work in the background years that brings you success! You deserve it for the positivity and goodness you showed during your years of struggle! God bless." While another fan wrote, "We were just talking about how we find this humility in you so inspiring! MATLAB even after a lot of negativity being thrown at you, you still manage to keep a positive outlook towards all of it. That positivity is something everyone should have in life."

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina And Abhinav Recreate Jasmin & Aly's Song Tera Suit; Jasmin Is All Praise For Them

Talking about his new track, Tony Kakkar's 'Number Likh' featured Bigg Boss 14 second runner-up Nikki Tamboli. The song has already reached 23 million views on Youtube. Apart from that, the 'Shona Shona' singer also celebrated the success of his song 'Tera Suit' featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The track reached 152 million views on Youtube.

Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin To Collaborate With Tony Kakkar For The Music Video Tera Suit

Tony Kakkar and his sister and singer Neha Kakkar have time and again opened up about their struggles and stated that they have come a long way in their lives. Neha had last year shared a picture of her family bungalow in Rishikesh and had remembered how she used to live in a one-room apartment with her family when she was young. The 'Marjaneya' singer had stated, "This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was born. In the same house We Kakkar's used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional."