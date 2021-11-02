VDJ Shaan: I Just Want To Be The Person Who Can Get People To Dance To My Music

Making people dance to your music rhythms is more than just a pastime; it takes a lot of skill. DJs or VDJs are people who can do this and have a skill set that allows them to produce each piece of music in their unique way. VDJ Shaan is one such individual who makes people dance to his music. With his songs that instantly boost the tone and ambience of a venue, he has carved out a position for himself in the market.

Here are the insights from the journey of an artist who has contributed immensely to the world of music- VDJ Shaan.

What was your inspiration behind becoming a VDJ?

As you know, everyone has their journey to achieve success, and like every artist in the industry, I too hustled to get where I am today. My path, too, had certain hindrances; I began my career by performing at clubs and lounges across the country. In my opinion, It is necessary to maintain constant vigilance to work hard to achieve one's goals. The famous saying goes, 'Man was created to work and sparkles in use and rusts in storage, much like steel.' Belonging to an army family, my inclination towards music began when I used to see my father record videos in cassettes as he owned a DVD shop; this led my love for music more profound. Earlier I used to compose my music and present the videos on LED displays at clubs, parties, and other events. VDJing has taken on a whole new meaning for me, and I love it. Recently I was nominated as one of the top 100 DJs and ranked first among them all.

I am glad that the public has well appreciated my music because it motivates me to create high-quality music. With this degree of passion and energy, I would like to present myself globally and become one of the top-rated DJs. I have collaborated onstage and in the studio with notable musicians such as Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant from Bollywood.

What is the meaning of music for you, and how do you connect yourself with music while composing?

I believe music most likely impacts our souls profoundly because we humans are born poetic, and life has its rhythm. Sounds and patterns are all around us. It's only natural that music will be right there with us, increasing the melodies of our lives and keeping us connected to nature, beauty, harmony, and our senses in a vastly diverse world. In essence, I have always been the one watching and studying the music, observing how they mix records, blend them, and choose which tracks are appropriate for the night',. I believe that discovering your unique 'voice' is a result of simply listening to music in varied contexts.

Give us a glimpse of your journey, results and also if you could tell us about some of your upcoming projects?

Making people dance to your music rhythms, in my opinion, is more than simply leisure; it needs a tremendous deal of talent. I received my mentorship from legendary vocalist Salim Merchant and was also privileged to work with him as an artist, which makes me feel a great sense of achievement. I just want to be the person who can get people to dance to my music. I am working persistently to carve out a position for myself in the industry and want to create music that can quickly raise the mood and ambience of the venue. After getting great feedback from the audience for my first single song, 'Take Your Pain,' I have scheduled an Insomnia Play tour for all the music lovers in November in Hyderabad, Goa, and Daman. I am also very excited to promote my second single named 'Heart Beating', which I feel will be a huge smash at the same time.

Does trolling prevail in the music industry?

Each coin has two different sides and in today's world with the advancement of technology, trolling is quite prevalent in almost every sector or industry. I am a sole believer that what you focus on expands and henceforth, I would advise everyone who aspires to be a part of the industry to focus on the good things and appreciations rather than beating yourself up for the negative comments. It's normal to want to use your keyboard to fight trolls, but trolls feed on other people's rage, aggravation, and dissatisfaction. This means that the more enraged you grow, the more powerful they become. So, the easiest way to get rid of trolls on the internet is to deprive them of a reaction.

Is there any specific advice that you would like to share with the budding artists in the industry?

As a DJ, the only way to succeed is to focus your whole practice on the music you want to share with others. You won't get very far if you want to impress people or appear hip. If you're truly passionate about the music you're collecting and how to let others feel it, you'll stand out and leave an effect on the dancefloor. When it comes to music, start with what gets you excited. Find out what noises your soul responds to and go with it. Don't worry about what you believe other people want to hear; there's plenty of room for a wide range of sounds in the dance music business. Go deep into late-'80s hip-house and build a reputation for yourself if that's all you're about. Alternatively, if you just want to smash down some messed-up electro, well, a lot of people are into it right now, so go for it! There is a limitless amount of amazing music to find, so go down your own rabbit holes and play songs you actually enjoy.

VDJ Shaan has undoubtedly progressed by realizing his dream. He has performed at a number of events both in India and abroad. In addition, at numerous events and concerts, he has collaborated with a number of well-known DJs from around the world. He has established himself as one of India's best VDJs as a result of his outstanding work.