Wajid Khan's Wife Moves HC Against Sajid Khan & His Mother In Property Case

Late music composer-singer Wajid Khan's wife, Kamalrukh Khan has reportedly moved the Bombay High Court and sought a permanent injunction against her in-laws. Kamalrukh has claimed that Wajid had named her and their children as the only beneficiaries in Wajid's property.

Kamalrukh revealed to the court that Wajid had made his will in 2012. She filed a probate petition through Advocate Bahraiz Irani and is seeking an order of permanent injunction restraining Wajid's mother and brother from alienating her or claiming third-party rights in the property.

Kamalrukh who tied the knot with Wajid in 2003, claimed that his family never accepted her and her children as a part of their family due to religious difference. She claimed that the difference led to further disputes in the family and Wajid filed for divorce in 2014. However, the two could not get a decree for divorce mutually, and the petition was dismissed in 2021.

Kamalrukh claimed in the petition that Wajid had signed on the consent terms during the divorce case and it included an undertaking to provide maintenance to her and their children. He allegedly also agreed to gift certain immovable assets to them and supposedly made her a joint holder of his account.

Kamalrukh has now claimed that after Wajid's death, Sajid had informed all account managers and societies where Wajid owned properties, to block and ignore her calls and not share any details. She also said that Sajid plans to change his name to Sajid-Wajid in order to usurp royalties and take advantage of the goodwill and contracts done under the banner of M/s Sajid Wajid LLP (Limited Liability Partnership).

Notably, music composer, director and singer Wajid Khan died on June 1, 2020, at the age of 42 after suffering from kidney ailments. Meanwhile, Sajid and his mother have claimed that Wajid had executed a 'hibanama' in 2020 in which Wajid allegedly "desired to give nothing to his beloved children and the applicant (Kamalrukh)". Reportedly, they moved an application for Letters of Administration of Wajid's estate without informing Kamalrukh.

A single bench court of Justice Gautam Patel has ordered Sajid and his mother to file a reply disclosing details of the entire estate belonging to Wajid, and also the returns of the LLP and/or any other commercial entity belonging to Wajid. The matter is likely to be listed for hearing on April 23, 2021.

ALSO READ: Composer Sajid Khan Reveals Wife Lubna Donated Her Kidney To Ailing Brother-In-Law Wajid Khan In 2019

ALSO READ: Composer Sajid Khan Adopts Late Brother Wajid's Name; 'Now My Name Is Sajid Wajid'