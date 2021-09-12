WATCH: ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Song Bewitches Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff And Other Celebrities

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva turned into an overnight internet sensation as her song 'Manike Mage Hithe’ has hooked social media users, including many Indian celebrities. From Amitabh Bachchan to Tiger Shroff, many of them have been found grooving to the earworm. The viral song has also enthralled thousands of Instagram users who have been using it as a background in their Instagram reels and videos, contributing to its huge popularity.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of his dance sequence from his film Kaalia on Twitter last month. However, the song Jahan 'Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ was replaced with 'Manike Mage Hithe’ and the editing of the clip was done by Mr Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Big B called the song incredible and wrote, “But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song 'Manike Mage Hithe’ ..edited here to my KALIA song by the genius NAVYA NAVELI..BUT honestly Manike.. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening.. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB (sic).”

T 3998 - क्या किया .. क्या हो गया 🤣🤣 !

But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ ..edited here to my KALIA song by the genius NAVYA NAVELI..BUT honestly Manike.. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening.. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB 🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/va0kEUHHVq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 15, 2021

Tiger Shroff too grooved to 'Manike Mage Hithe’ as he is in love with the viral song. The actor shared a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen dancing to the popular number with choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar. Take a look!

Madhuri Dixit also shared a fun video and wrote that is in love with the song. The actress’ video has more than 3 million views as of now on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra shared a video and revealed that her happy place is in her car. However, what took fans by surprise is the fact that she loves listening to 'Manike Mage Hithe’ when she is driving.

Aamna Sharif shared a video lip-syncing to the song 'Manike Mage Hithe’ on Instagram and wrote “You are my favourite feeling,” in her video caption.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Arjun Bijlani danced to the hit song to celebrate 6 million followers on Instagram. The actor wrote in his caption, “That’s me still so happy.. This ones for you guys. In love with this song.” Meanwhile, Disha Parmar also shared an Instagram Reel and used the song Manike Mage Hithe in the background. Check out the posts below:

The original 'Manike Mage Hithe’ song was released as a single in July last year and was sung by singer Satheeshan and rapper Dulan ARX. The lyrics of the song are by rapper Dulan and the music video is directed by Hasith Aryan. The YouTube video of the song has amassed over 100 million views now and it features Madushi Soysa, Kasun Tharaka and Ruwan Priyadarshana.