Actress Anita Raghav In Whitehill Dhakad’s Next

Actress Anita Raghav, who is known for her pretty face and charming smile, is all set to woo the audience with her upcoming project with Whitehill Dhakad. The song is titled Hasan Marega and falls in the rom-com genre. Anita is playing the lead and has kept her fashion streak high. The actress was blown with the title of the video as well as the concept and immediately gave her nod.

Speaking about the project she says, "I'm playing a cool character. She is jovial and attractive. I loved shooting and the entire banter with my co-stars and the entire team was fun. The song is nice and you will like it too!"



She added, "I am looking forward to doing more of rom-coms as well as action oriented projects, it's intriguing! Also, really looking forward to hearing from people about this one. Thanking my director sir, producers and entire cast and crew for trusting in me and being so jovial to work with."

Anita has been featured in a Haryanvi music video with Amit Saini, Rohtakiya and Mistabaaz. Currently she is learning khatak from daughter of late Sitara Devi (the queen of khatak) Jayantimala.