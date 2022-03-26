Actress Anita Raghav In Whitehill Dhakad’s Next
Actress Anita Raghav, who is known for her pretty face and charming smile, is all set to woo the audience with her upcoming project with Whitehill Dhakad. The song is titled Hasan Marega and falls in the rom-com genre. Anita is playing the lead and has kept her fashion streak high. The actress was blown with the title of the video as well as the concept and immediately gave her nod.
Speaking
about
the
project
she
says,
"I'm
playing
a
cool
character.
She
is
jovial
and
attractive.
I
loved
shooting
and
the
entire
banter
with
my
co-stars
and
the
entire
team
was
fun.
The
song
is
nice
and
you
will
like
it
too!"
She added, "I am looking forward to doing more of rom-coms as well as action oriented projects, it's intriguing! Also, really looking forward to hearing from people about this one. Thanking my director sir, producers and entire cast and crew for trusting in me and being so jovial to work with."
Anita has been featured in a Haryanvi music video with Amit Saini, Rohtakiya and Mistabaaz. Currently she is learning khatak from daughter of late Sitara Devi (the queen of khatak) Jayantimala.