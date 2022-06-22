AR Rahman Says He Forgot To Thank Jai Ho Singers After Oscar Win, Praises Sukhwinder’s Voice

AR Rahman celebrated World Music Day with a special video on his YouTube channel. The music composer dedicated it to singer Sukhwinder Singh and celebrated the partnership that they have shared for almost 25 years. In the clip, he also recalled how he forgot to thank the singer after the infamous Oscar win.

Rahman revealed that they first collaborated on a Bulle Shah poem for the film Thakshak, which was later changed to Chaiyya Chaiyya for Dil Se. Talking about Slumdog Millionaire's Jai Ho sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi Shah, Mahalaxmi Iyer and Vijay Prakash he added, "When I thanked everyone at the Oscars, I left out the singers' names because of all the chaos in my mind. And I am really grateful to Sukhwinder Singh who sang the main part. Sukhwinder's unique voice took the song to another level."

Thanking the group he added, "Undeniably. I am really grateful for his patience, love and his musicality." Praising Sukhwinder's work and passion for music, he said, "There is a sense of a vagabond in certain artistes. You can't put a line or a border to some artistes, and Sukhwinder is such an artiste. It's always triggered by boundless energy."

AR Rahman won two Academy Awards for Jai Ho in 2009 in the categories Best Original Score and Best Original Song. At the time he had said, "Before coming here I was excited and terrified. The last time I felt that way was when I was getting married. There is a Hindi dialogue, 'mere pass ma hai' which means, even if I have got nothing, I have my mother here. I want to thank her for coming all the way to support me."

The legendary composer also won a Grammy for the same song in 2009. Meanwhile, in 2011, he received two Oscar nominations for the movie 127 Hours.