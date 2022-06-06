Armaan Malik Joins Ed Sheeran For New Version Of 2Step; Calls It Huge Moment For Indian Artist

Armaan Malik is all set to feature on Ed Sheeran's 2022 single '2Step'. The new version of the song will feature vocals and music by the Indian pop star. After the successful singles like 'You' and 'Nakhrey Nakhrey', this will mark Armaan's biggest release.

Armaan took to his Twitter account and announced the release. He expressed his excitement about the collaboration and called it a win for all Indian artists. Talking to Rolling Stone he said, "I'm beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I'm a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting."

Armaan added, "This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."

The song is written by Sheeran, Louis Bell, David Hodges and Andrew Wotman. According to Rolling stone, the pop-rock track discusses the trials and tribulations of an artist's life and them counting on their loved ones for support.

Armaan echoed similar sentiments and said, the song "talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!"

Apart from Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran has released 13 global remixed versions of the track with artists from the United States, Brazil, Ireland, Finland, Italy, Sweden, Australia, France, the United Kingdom, and more.

Ed Sheeran's '2Step' (feat. Armaan Malik) will release on the 7th of June, 2022.