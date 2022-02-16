Bappi Lahiri Songs: 6 Chartbusters By The Disco King Which Are Still Adored Today

Days after the passing away of Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian music industry has lost another music legend, singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, hailed as the 'Disco King' by the entire music fraternity. Bappi Lahiri passed away today (February 16) at 69 years of age. He had started the glorious trend of the disco genre in the Indian music industry by giving some evergreen foot-tapping numbers, which are still loved today. Here is looking at some of the chartbusting songs of Bappi Lahiri, which are still a massive hit amongst music enthusiasts.

'Yaar Bina Chain' (Saaheb - 1985)

This delightful song crooned by Bappi Lahiri and S Janaki was picturized on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh. From the 1985 film Saaheb, the song still remains one of the catchiest tracks by Lahiri. The song was also composed by Bappi Da and the lyrics were penned by Anjaan. The track was later recreated in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' (Disco Dancer - 1982)

This beautiful song from Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakraborty exudes the feeling of remembering the happy moments with one's beloved. Bappi Da's soothing vocals coupled with Mithun Da's intense performance makes this an unmissable soundtrack. The lyrics for the song was penned by Anjaan.

'Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost' (Aap Ki Khatir - 1977)

This groovy song can still become the life of any party. Crooned by Bappi Lahiri, the song was from the movie Aap Ki Khatir starring Vinod Khanna, Rekha and Helen. The song was composed by Lahiri himself while the lyrics were penned by Shaily Shailendra.

'Ooh La La' (The Dirty Picture - 2011)

Bappi Lahiri probably gave Vidya Balan one of her biggest song hits with this song. This song might force anyone to get up and hit the dance floor. Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal had perfectly complimented Bappi Da's vocals in this one.

'Tune Maari Entriyaan' (Gunday - 2014)

The Bengali lyrics of this hit song, in the beginning, were crooned by Bappi Lahiri and sets the tone for the track. Needless to say, the song that was picturized on Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor became a sensation. Bappi Da crooned the track along with KK, Vishal Dadlani and Neeti Mohan.

'Tamma Tamma' (Thanedaar - 1990)

This dance number was picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit from the movie Thanedaar. Bappi Lahiri sang the track along with Anuradha Paudwal. The lyrics were penned by Indeevar.