From Ruling Hearts To Ruling Global Billboards, Jasleen Royal Makes It Big Worldwide

'Ranjha' singer and composer Jasleen Royal has been ruling hearts with her compositions and melodiously sung songs not just in India but also worldwide. Not known to many but the ultimate wedding song, 'Din shagna Da' was sung by the talented singer. Apart from these, songs like 'Kho Gae Hum Kahan', 'Nachdene Ne Saare' and many more on the list have been all creations of Jasleen.

Jasleen's latest highlight that bought her under the spotlight was her song along with B Parak, 'Ranjha' from the film Shershaah. The song has over 245 million views on YouTube so far and 140 Million on an audio streaming app! Not just this but the song also also made it to the global billboard, 2021.

Being the one of the first Women composer from Bollywood to make it's spot on the global billboard, the song had achieved the 73rd spot on the chart. The song was not just a chartbuster in the Indian boundaries but also at the global level.

The line of successful numbers for Jasleen does not stop here. Her solo compositions have been winning hearts with unique beats and her soul touching voice. Many of her singles have been crossing views one after the other.

The singer had also featured on the Times Square Billboard, New York in 2021. Jasleen is now receiving applaud for her compositions of Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starter Runaway 34. One song from the film, 'Mitra Re' sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen herself has been released and is receiving immense amount of love. Jasleen Royal is the soul composer for the film.