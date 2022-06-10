Jaan Kumar Sanu’s Next Music Video ‘Sutta’ To Feature Actress Riya Roy

Many dreams with open eyes and many fulfill those with their hard work and consistency to achieve greatness in their lives. One such personality who made it to Bollywood through her talent is actress Riya Roy. Based out of Kolkata, Riya has previously done various projects among which Dil Janiya which was released on Zee Music and sung by Raja Hasan and Rehna Tu. Recently she has finished shooting for her upcoming music video 'Sutta' sung by Bigg Boss fame Jaan Kumar Sanu. The song is written by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, beautifully shot in Kashmir, and makeup done by Roshu Goregaonkar.

The song Sutta is a peppy party track and can be your go-to weekend dance number. The song is made in such a way that it will make you dance to its beat and all the hustle-bustle of your whole week will vanish. And, after hearing the track it would, one would never wanna change the track. This song was shot in the mesmerizing valley of Kashmir while people there were loving and supporting enough during the shoot.

Sharing her experience about the film, actress Riya Roy stated, "I have shot many dance videos, but Sutta is different from what I have done till now. After hearing the track I knew this was something I wanted to do. When we shot for Sutta, we had a gala time and did a lot of experiments during the shoot. There was so much learning and memories that we made. I enjoyed it to the fullest and I thank the team of Sutta for their wonderful cooperation. I hope that people will love this song and will appreciate our efforts."

She further added, "Working with Janu Kumar Sanu was a lifetime experience, he is a wonderful man with an amazing soul and warm nature. His voice is meticulously soulful and it truly feels that he has been blessed with a wonderful voice. I really enjoyed working with him, and in the future, I would love to collaborate with him on a different project."

