Josh Content Creator Subhadeep Pan Makes His Singing Debut In Tollywood With Dev-Rukmini's Kishmish

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, has carved a niche for itself with its viral content belonging to different genres and languages. At the same time, it has also been the perfect platform for budding talents to tap into their inner creativity and excel in their field of choice.

From some mind-blowing collaborations with famous brands across the country to hosting amazing events for its influencers, Josh has made its way to the numero uno position with its ingenious strategies.

Talking about the pool of talent on Josh, one name which is on everyone's lips is that of Subhadeep Pan who recently joined the app. The Kolkata-based artist started his musical journey when he signed up for guitar classes at the age of six. After winning several inter-school competitions, Pan formed his own rock band called Nishaan which won the Channel V Launch Pad in 2014. He kickstarted his career as a background score mixer and joined Fossils as a live sound engineer in 2018.

Have a look at Subhadeep Pan's Instagram page.

Subhadeep Pan has now made his Tollywood debut as a vocalist for Dev-Rukmini's upcoming Bengali film Kishmish. He has crooned the title track 'Toke Tui Bolbo Na Tumi' which is currently trending on social media with over a million views on YouTube and more than 3000 reels on Instagram. The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022.

Watch the song.

Speaking about how Kishmish happened to him, Pan revealed, "I first met composer Nilayan Chatterjee as an intern for a city radio station. I got to know that he is on a lookout for a music arranger when Kishmish was still in talks. I have been involved with the project from its inception. I have arranged four tracks for this film along with Soumyadeep Basak apart from singing one of them. My song 'Toke Tui Bolbo Na Tumi' is a very colourful song that emanates positivity."

Subhadeep had previously given the background score for films like Ekannoborti. This is the first time he got to sing a full-fledged movie song under a reputed music label like Saregama. The sound engineer shared that people were surprised when they learnt that he can sing as well, and added that he is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way.

The music whiz also talked about his association with Josh app and shared, "Nowadays, people hardly watch TV or listen to radio as most of the population are glued to social media. It really feels good to see that my song is doing so well on Josh. I wish to grow more inside the platform and continue to get the support."

Subhadeep is slowly creating milestones in his journey, and Josh is making sure that he catches the right beat to become the next music sensation!

Don't miss Subhadeep Pan's amazing videos on Josh app.

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ebd5fec0-5f72-4544-b8db-d6ca0ae36ed7