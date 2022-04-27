Josh Content Creator Vejeeta Drops A New Foot-Tapping Single Titled 'Move On'

Josh, Dailyhunt's short video app, has become a trendsetter on social media with its refreshing, out of the box content belonging to diverse genres. The home-grown app is a one-stop destination for all viral videos in multiple languages.

It's the go-to place for every upcoming talent to showcase their creative skills and make their starry dreams come true in the most enjoyable way. Well, there's more to this awesome platform. Ever since its inception, it has been hosting interesting events for its content creators, and they have all been huge blockbuster hits.

Have a look at Vejeeta's Instagram page.

Coming to the pool of talent on Josh, popular music artist Vejeeta has been stealing hearts and how, right from the time when he entered this platform. Josh's very own rapper cum popstar is now back with yet another fabulous single titled 'Move On', which has been released under the label Saga Pop. Vejeeta has joined hands with famous Bollywood singer Ankit Chhabra and his old partner cum music producer It's Simar for this project.

Spilling the beans about his new track, Vejeeta shared that he wanted to compose a sad song with party beats. He said, "Nowadays, every teenager goes through a heartbreak. So, I thought through my song, I would convey the message that it's okay to move on." Vejeeta revealed that the first three verses of his new song stress on heartbreak while the last one talks about how you can overcome heartbreak and move on." Vejeeta's 'Move On' track has already reached a million views on YouTube.

Watch the song-

Talking about Vejeeta's upcoming projects, the music prodigy is likely to release his next song on May 1. That track will be more of a family number.

Vejeeta is slowly singing his way into people's hearts with his marvellous talent, and Josh has been his constant companion in his journey so far.

Don't miss Vejeeta's entertaining videos on Josh app-

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8e1a94ef-4d7e-4b9a-addb-10d334d52c58?u=0xd62361470b08cd6a