King Of Pop Daler Mehendi Presents A Motivational Anthem For Women In Blue

Leading India towards victorious heights, the Indian women's cricket team are raring to go for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. Encouraging their passion and dedication towards cricket, tech education pioneer Byju is proud to present a new anthem "Halla Macha de." This inspirational song is sung by none other than the King of Pop - Daler Mehndi - who is well-known for his playlist full of motivating anthems such as the "Dangal" title track.

Daler Mehndi's motivational anthem for women is making sure that all of us are being reminded of "Behind every successful woman stands a tribe of other successful women, who have her back." Cheering with his voice and expressing best wishes to #WomeninBlue to return home with the World Cup trophy marking India 's name in history. Daler Mehndi's inspirational song makes it very clear that India is ready to win. Team India's leading lady - Mithali Raj will be leading the "tribe" of talented girls who will make sure that the championship comes home.

As humans, we women have the strength and determination to fulfil our desires and accomplish anything that we put forth time into. With deep emotion, Daler Mehndi never steps back when it comes down to honouring what means most to him - his birth country India.

Cricket is like a religion in India and the only sport capable of bringing seemingly incompatible individuals together. The song has fizzy celtic melodies and glorious foot-tapping music, kindling a celebratory fire in their hearts and the souls of the fans!

"I was very excited to give my voice as a contribution in Women's empowerment and the love you guys are showing to this song and our Indian Women's Cricket team is immeasurable, Byju's has made such a wonderful anthem with the composition of Neha Khanwalkar and an amazing rap by DEE MC Deepa, keep on showering hearts and loads of love to our Indian Shernia, Happy Women's Day....Chak De Fate, " shares Daler Mehndi on this collaboration.

It's time to celebrate vibrant women in uniforms smashing sixes all over the pitch. Happy Women's Day! May you be a force of nature, powerful enough to withstand whatever obstacles life throws at you. We applaud you, #WomeninBlue!