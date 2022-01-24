On Republic Day, Daler Mehndi Will Stage India's First Virtual Live Concert In The Metaverse

Daler Mehndi, the star of the original Green Screen technology revolution in Indian music back in 1998, is all set to present the nation with its first Metaverse concert on Republic Day. His fans can expect to have an unforgettable experience at PartyNite.io, where they will be able to view his avatar in a larger than life virtual concert.

While it might not seem like a big deal at first glance, it's fairly important: anyone who takes part in this online concert will have the chance to be more immersed than watching a live-streamed video. Instead, you'll be able to attend the concert as yourself in an exotic metaverse landscape as your customized avatar so you can groove with Daler Mehndi. From your mobile or PC, you can take part in this experience at home or wherever you are, on your own terms and invite friends along too!

Daler Mehndi will be performing his evergreen hit albums, like 'Namoh Namoh’, 'India India’ & 'Jago India.’ Dedicating an exclusive and first special performance to Shri Narendra Modi on this special occasion, Mr. Mehndi is all ready for what promises to be an unforgettable experience geared up to entertain thousands of fans all eager to let loose at 'PartyNite!’

Selected NFTs will also be dropped during this event. Daler Mehndi's deep ties to Indian soil made it the perfect choice for PartyNite to showcase its Indian Metaverse. Gamitronics, a Hyderabad-based game studio, has created this blockchain-powered Metaverse that offers playable NFTs. The Pre-Alpha version of Party Night is a 2GB game install available for download on the internet.

The core of the Metaverse is based on parties and celebrations where brands and celebrities will reach the direct audience. Life is a party, get a life here! PartyNite offers various settings like island, campfire, amphitheatre, lounge, cruise ship, Dragonpur from Chhota Bheem etc where each individual can have their own avatar as per their preference. People can buy & sell exotic locations, claim and mint NFTs, play to earn while having all the fun. One of the best features of this is that it's based on a blockchain and NFT game, which means you can earn NFT while playing it, which will be credited to your ApnaDao wallet. NFTs are digital goods that can be purchased, sold or exchanged for the same value on a blockchain. In this game, the blockchain is ApnaDAo Wallet, where your NFTs are stored.

"Daler Mehndi is the voice of the nation. His voice reaches the god and common man with the same intensity. We wanted to launch our Metaverse with the very same sentiment, voice of India and global icon so when the world sees him in India ka Apna Metaverse, they feel the big huge roar of Digital India that YES, WE HAVE ARRIVED," said Rajat Ojha, CEO, Gamitronics.

Gamitronics has used state of the art AI technology to use various behaviours and patterns of Daler Mehndi using various video sources and created his virtual avatar with lifelike animations.

Daler Mehndi becomes the first Indian performer to join the list of artists who have already performed in Metaverse virtual concerts, which have only occurred 4-5 times in terms of size and scale at this point in time. Other performers include Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow and Ariana Grande. India certainly needs more production like this. Much like augmented reality and virtual reality mediate between digital and physical realities, they are opening up new possibilities for pop music online by bridging connections between foreign artists who want to collaborate across borders or even trade show recordings of concerts with their fans all around the world.

Renowned Artist DJ Axonn Creates Magic In Music Industry With His Musical Mixes

DJ KJ Ignites The Stage With His New Release, "Frequency Delta”

Metaverse concerts are also great because artists can perform live from anywhere in the world while audiences watch them from the comfort of their own homes. More importantly, the Metaverse gives musicians a sense of creative freedom. As the creators and owners of the worlds they build, Metaverse offers users an immersive 3D experience that is shaped and transformed by their own content. The Metaverse is not owned by anyone company but rather established as a peer-to-peer network where anyone can connect with one another. The potential is endless!