Shaan’s Mother Sonali Mukherjee Passes Away; Kailash Kher Mourns Death

Popular Indian singer Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passed away today (January 20, 2021). The acclaimed singer and his friend Kailash Kher informed about her demise by mourning her death on Twitter. Notably, the reason behind her death is still unknown. After the tragic loss of his mother, Shaan has not yet released a statement about his mom's demise.

While paying condolences to Shaan's family, Kailash Kher wrote a note in Hindi, "बड़े भाई शान @singer_shaan की माँ का देहावसान हो गया॥ परमेश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की सद्गति की प्रार्थनाएँ॥ तीनों लोक के अधिपति भगवान शिव से प्रार्थना है की हमारे शान भैया के परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति मिले॥ अनन्त प्रार्थना ॐ."

Kailash Kher's tweet states, "My elder brother Shaan's mother passed away. I pray to God for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the rule of all the three worlds that our brother Shaan's family should get the strength to bear the sorrow. Eternal prayers." After learning about the news, Shaan fans started sending condolences to their favourites singer's family.

For the unversed, Shaan shared a strong bond of love with his mother. He often shared his lovely pictures with his mother. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Shaan had paid an emotional tribute to his mom by sharing a selfie with her. He captioned the picture as, "Happy Mothers' Day !!! Blessed to have both Moms by my side always .."

May her soul rest in peace!