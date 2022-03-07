Shantanu Bhamare & Elena Tuteja-Starrer 'Teri Aashiqui Mein’ Hindi Video Song Album Released!

'Teri Aashiqui Mein' Shantanu Bhamare-Elena Tuteja (Romantic Couple ) Starreer - Hindi Video Song Album along with Posters Released by Hands of Shri Ashok Tyagi Ji, Shri Rajeev Chaudhari Ji, Shri Anil Nagrath Ji, Shri Dilip Sen Ji, Shri Sunil Pal Ji, Shri VIP Comedian Ji, Shri Sanjay Amaan Ji (Ssan Music) & Shri Rakesh Sabharwal Ji at Raheja Classic Club, Andheri, West, Mumbai. Anchor of the event were Gorgeous Karishma Rao (Actor) & Prakash Tiwari (Singer).

Album YouTube Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9up084TmJMU

The Romantic & Sensational Hindi Video Song Album 'Teri Aashiqui Mein' made under the banner of Shan Se Entertainment , Produced by Shantanu Bhamare & Presented By Sanjay Amaan, Ssan Music is released! It was a lovely treat for the Audiences of Valentine's Week & Romantic Couple forever!

Chief Guest of the function was Shri Ashok Tyagi Ji. He is Director of some of his directorial films include Riyasat (2014), It's Rocking Dard E Disco (2012), Kaash Tumse Mohabbat Na Hoti (2009), Return of Jewel Thief (1996), Andher Gardi (1990) and Surkhiyan (1985) and recently Why I Killed Ghandhi (2022).

From 'Teri Aashiqui Mein' Team Shri Rajeev Chaudhari Ji (Director), Akram Khan (DOP), Parth Bhatt (Editor), Shantanu Bhamare (Actor), Elena Tuteja (Actor), Shri Ramakant Munder (Still Photographer) & Shri Puneet Khare (PRO) were present. Aaman Trikha (Singer) couldn't attend the function merely because he has got leg fracture in the month of Nov 2021 and he still recovering from the same. However, he had sent his video byte to wish the team.

Some special guests of the function were Shri Narendra Gupta Ji (Film Critic), Shri Sajann Agarwal Ji (Writer), Ms. Shubh Malhotra (Producer & Stylist), Shri Anjan Goswami Ji (Director), Shri Qureshh Ssongerwala Ji (Global Artist Manager) & Shri Lakki Chandwani Ji (Samaj Ratna Awardee), etc.

Shantanu's few best friends gorgeous female actor were present like Khushboo Poddaar (Multi-talented Actor & Writer, have done few Films in Lead Role), Piyu Chouhan (Indian Shakiral, Actor & Dancer/Performer), Suruchi Sharma (Actor, Sherni From Haryana, done many albums and films), etc.

'Teri Aashiqui Mein' song sung by famous Bollywood Singer Aaman Trikha, Directed by Rajeev Chaudhari ('Beiimaan Love'& 'RED' fame), choreographed by famous Jeet Singh (who has worked with Remo D'souza), cinematographed by DOP Akram Khan (who has worked with Veteran Super Star Rajesh Khanna), Editing done by Famous Parth Bhatt who does editing of Himesh Reshammiya albums, DI & VFX done my famous Amit Jalan - Image Devices.

The song is so addictive that audiences all over the world will watch & hear it on various platforms for years!

'Teri Aashiqui Mein' Stars gorgeous Bollywood actress Elena Tuteja, who was born in Moscow, Russia and has achieved a lot of glories as an international Model and actress, and is paired opposite evergreen, dashing & Multi talented Actor Shantanu Bhamare.

Other than video it is also released in audio format in 3 flavours, one in duet, another one is solo & International track (just Music) for different flavors of audio. Audio will be released on Amazon Music, MX Player, YouTube Music, Gana, JioSavan, Spotify, Hungama Music, iTune Store, JioSaavn, Resso, SoundCloud, Wynk, and many other platforms.

Shantanu Bhamare is the Sole Proprietor of Shan Se Entertainment, the banner registered under. Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA).

Shantanu also announced that he plans to release 3 more projects in year 2022, it's a way to go for Shantanu and we all praise and appreciate his talent, we all are sure is going to change outlook of the Bollywood!

https://www.facebook.com/ShantanuBollywood