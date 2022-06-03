Sheel Sagar, New Delhi Musician And Singer Passes Away

Sheel Sagar known for playing many instruments and for his singing was found dead, earlier this week. According to reports, a New Delhi-based singer and composer passed away at the age of 22. While the news was confirmed by friends and fellow musicians, the official report has not revealed the cause of death.

Sagar was known for playing instruments like piano, guitar and saxophone as he sang in his compositions. He rose to fame in the indie music industry with his debut single 'If I Tried'. The song released in 2021 reportedly went on to garner over 40,000 streams on Spotify.

After the success of 'If I Tried', Sagar released three more singles in the following months including Before It Goes, Still and Mr Mobile Man which were recorded Live.

A tribute to Sagar on Twitter read, "R.I.P #sheilsagar , I didn't know him personally but i once attended his show and so I was able to connect with him and the phase he was going through as an artist, I really loved the way he made music , we lost a gem :) Please start supporting independent even every artist."

Notably, another renowned and talented singer who passed away this week. Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away soon after a live concert in Kolkata, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. While he was rushed to the hospital after he "fell unconscious", doctor's reports revealed that he was brought dead to the hospital.