Singer Raj Singh Has Taken The Entertainment To A Whole New Level

Raj Singh is one of the famous singer, director, music director, and social media celebrity, who is hustling with a lot of work coming his way. He is touted as one of the top DJs in the South East community. Raj Singh faced his way to success and kick-started his own company named Blaze Entertainment and Ikonic Media Group. He is getting ready for his upcoming project, which came out of his dedication and passion.

Many people love dreaming about things they wish to achieve in their lives, while others make sure to get on the ground and work effortlessly to achieve what they desire. Singer and director Raj Singh did precisely that, reaching the status he has achieved today as a multi-skilled professional. He kept working very hard every passing day. He has never lost hope during his entire journey, which helped him create a splendid career for himself in his ventures. He is very busy with private parties, and wedding ceremonies held during the lockdown and does not let a single stone unturned hit the ground running. He began his career in 2001 with private parties, wedding ceremonies, and college parties. After getting immense popularity in the entertainment industry, Raj Singh became popular in the Hollywood Clubs across Los Angeles, California, and gained recognition in Bollywood shows.

Blaze Entertainment and Ikonic Media Group have helped him increase his fame and success.

Over several years, Raj Singh has worked with many well-known artists like Mickey Singh, Jaz Dhami, The Prophec, G Sidhu, Dr Zues and many more. In 2012, He took the Midwest South East Asian community to an advanced level by organizing and marketing upcoming talents from India. Since then, Raj Singh has constantly organized various concerts in the Midwest and across all the cities in the United States. He has always believed in giving it his all. He was aware of the fierce competition he might face in these industries, but he was confident about his efforts and dedication and effectively moved forward constantly. This helped him pave his path to success and get to the top of these industries. His strong mental fortitude and tenacity acted as his companions, leading him to monumental success in his endeavours. Like Bollywood shows, he also showed his magic across Hollywood clubs, which made him prominent in social media.

Over the years, this astute professional and creative personality have made people awe of his work and achievements, which is one of the reasons why people increasingly follow him on social media platforms. Raj Singh has fascinated people with his music videos under the banner of his new companies, which led him to step into the entertainment, media and music spaces.