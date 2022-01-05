Sonu Nigam Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Wife And Son In Dubai, Says We Have To Be Careful

Singer Sonu Nigam has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife, son and sister-in-law. The singer who is currently in Dubai, shared a vlog on Instagram and updated his fans with his health and more.

In the clip, Sonu Nigam can be seen sitting in the open surrounded by trees. He shared that took the COVID-19 test several times and the results came back positive but his symptoms are mild and he doesn't feel ill. He added, "I feel we will have to live with it. Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am not dying."

He also sung a little for the fans, assuring them he is in good health. Nigam captioned he post as, #SonuLiveD | Vlog 141. I tested Covid. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog." Take a look at the post,

He went on to share that because the entire family has tested positive he will now be able to spend more time with his son whom he had not met for a long time. "It's a happy Covid family," he said. However, addressing the third COVID wave he added a word of caution for his fans and said, "We have to be careful, not scared as this time it's spreading a bit faster. I feel bad for theatre people, I feel bad for movie makers as all our work has been affected in the past 2 years."

On the work front, Sonu was set to return to India to continue shooting for Super Singer shoot but won't be able to travel anymore. In the clip he also revealed that Shaan will be filling in for him at one place, while Anu Malik will be replacing him for Super Singer shoot.