The Success Story Of An Energetic DJ Pranav Desai

A very capable and talented artist, DJ Pranav Desai is one of the most energetic DJs in the world. He holds the ability to cheer up the entire crowd within minutes. Based in Mumbai, he has a varied style of Lounge, Hip Hop, RnB, Bollywood & House music. The kind of energy he brings into his work is reflected at venues. Being extremely passionate about the work, DJ holds multiple records.

In the past few years, DJ Pranav Desai has shown immense strength and through his dedication, he has been able to reach to the top. Not necessarily as a producer, but as a revered DJ. His love for music has taken him places. The kind of electrifying atmosphere he creates around the clubs and other venues is visible, separating him from others in the field. Self-motivation and confidence have driven the DJ towards success. His joyful music is not just a better option for a wild night out in town, each set is special and an amazing experience in itself.

DJ Pranav Desai began his work in the late 90s. Being attracted towards the under-ground musical movement in Mumbai, India, he began his appreciation for house music and strong party scenes. Old funk classics and the disco era have been influential to the DJ.

Having spent twenty five years being a professional DJ, Pranav Desai has always aimed at entertaining the crowd at every set, at all times.

For party animals, he has been the guy! Someone who, with his music and unreal energy has grabbed hearts of millions. In this case, history has been evident on the kind of cheerful and beautiful musical nights the DJ has produced. He aims at continuing the same and entertaining the people with his remarkable talent. His sets are always new, original and well thought, combining upfront house tracks, white labels, club classics and new age house music, Bollywood remixes, hip hop, Rnb.

A youth icon, who started at an early age in the entertainment industry is in continuous experimentation and evolution, and is constantly pushing boundaries of what a DJ can be. Keeping in touch with the true rhythm of global culture, and blending mixes of East & West, DJ Pranav Desai is highly inspired by International & Indian DJ's and Music Producers.

Undoubtedly, DJ Pranav Desai is looked upon by youngsters and is setting a perfect example for an energetic DJ in these times. It will be interesting to see how things progress for the crowd's favourite.