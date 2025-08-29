Lollapalooza India Tickets 2026: Experience Global And Indian Artists, Festival Returns To Mumbai In January

Lollapalooza India Tickets: Mumbai will once again host Lollapalooza India, which returns for its fourth year on January 24-25, 2026. The event is scheduled at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, with more than 40 performers set to appear on four different stages. General Sale tickets for the event went live on August 28, 2025, via BookMyShow.

About The Festival

The 2026 edition of Lollapalooza India marks the continuation of the festival's run in Mumbai, which began in 2023. Known for its mix of genres, the event will feature international headliners alongside regional and independent acts. Performers announced for this edition include Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, LANY, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, and several others. Indian artists such as Ankur Tewari, OAFF x Savera, and Karsh Kale are also part of the lineup.

With its history spanning more than three decades, Lollapalooza has been hosted in several cities worldwide, including Chicago, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden. Mumbai remains its host city in India.

Ticket Categories And Access

BookMyShow has outlined four ticket categories for Lollapalooza India 2026. All ticket types are valid for both days of the festival, and entry for children varies by category. Tickets are home-delivered closer to the event and are non-cancellable and non-transferable.

General Admission (GA)

Access to all four stages with 40+ live acts.

Entry to food courts, bars, free water stations, brand zones, and merchandise counters.

Children aged 0-5 can enter free with GA ticket holders.

Lolla Comfort

Includes GA benefits plus a dedicated comfort zone with shaded seating, exclusive food stalls, and air-conditioned restrooms.

On-site assistance available for ticket holders.

Seating in comfort zones is first-come, first-served and not designed for stage viewing.

Lolla VIP

All GA benefits plus VIP lounge access, upgraded restrooms, a dedicated entry lane, and concierge desk.

New for 2026: dedicated on-field viewing at the two main stages.

Exclusive food and drink stalls, along with special experience zones, are part of the package.

Lolla Platinum

Combines GA and VIP benefits with additional privileges, including air-conditioned lounges, complimentary WiFi, shuttle services within the venue, curated dining, complimentary bars, and salon services.

Platinum ticket holders get access to front-of-stage pits at all four stages and express lanes at merchandise stores.

Preferred parking and a festival welcome gift are also included.

Important Information For Buyers

Attendees purchasing tickets on behalf of someone else are required to provide the recipient's name and contact details during the booking process. Tickets will be delivered ahead of the event, but late purchases may require collection at the venue.