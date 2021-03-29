India helped heal Beastie Boys rapper ’s cancer

Nevada (ANI): India is said to have helped heal Beastie Boys rapper-musician-songwriter , who was diagnosed with cancer few months back. (Adam Nathaniel Yauch) has reportedly said that he is in the recovery process and getting healthier and stronger daily. He is said to be in Massachusetts (USA), spending time with family, taking walks in the woods and resting.

According to reports, Yauch was diagnosed with a cancerous growth in his left parotid (salivary) gland and an adjacent lymph node. The location of the tumor indicates that it will not affect Yauch"s vocal chords. He is reportedly hopeful that he has beaten cancer after undergoing successful surgery and visiting Tibetan doctors in Dharamsala (India).

He has been reportedly taking medicine recommended by these practitioners of Tibetan medicine and eating a vegan/organic diet, which he said was helping. He reportedly feels that Dharamsala experience has been very good for him, helping him to feel healthy, strong and hopeful.

Dharamsala, surrounded by dense coniferous forest is a small town in Himachal Pradesh state of India, where Dalai Lama lives and it also houses headquarters of Government of Tibet in Exile.