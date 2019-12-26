    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kanye West's Christmas Release Jesus Is Born Has Fans Crying

      Kanye West earlier this year, re-committed himself to Christianity and started performing with the choir Sunday Service. Back in October, the songwriter-rapper had announced a collaboration with the Sunday Service Choir for the new album and dropped it on Christmas Day as scheduled.

      While fans were surprised to have him launch the album on time, they were even more surprised after listening to the songs on Jesus Is Born. West hasn't been having his best year creatively, his eighth album, Jesus Is King faced numerous delays in release. And even after the launch, fans didn't enjoy the worship music mixed with West's hip hop style. His other albums Yandhi was never released and Ye, was claimed to be rushed, uninspired by fans.

      However West has hit the right spot with traditional gospel album Jesus Is King, this time. Fans on Twitter have been praising the singer for spellbinding vocal performances by the Sunday Service Choir. As an executive producer, Kanye has not been a dominant part of the songs and fans don't seem to mind.

      Take a look at the reaction:

      Some of the most talked-about songs on the album are Revelations 19:1, Follow Me Faith and Father Stretch.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
