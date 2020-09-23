    For Quick Alerts
      NBC on Tuesday (September 22), announced the full list of nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which will be aired live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 pm ET on NBC. The event will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The awards show was originally scheduled on April 29, but was postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

      2020 Billboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Lil Nas X And Billie Eilish Receive Most Nominations

      In 2020's nominations, Post Malone is leading with 16 nominations in 15 categories. The rapper is followed by first-time nominees Lil Nas X with 13 nominations and Billie Eilish with 12 nominations. Khalid also received 12 nominations for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Other nominees for the night include Kanye West, whose Jesus Is King album grabbed him nine nominations in Christian categories.

      Here is the full list of nominees for 2020 Billboard Music Awards:

      Top Artist:

      Top Artist:

      Billie Eilish

      Jonas Brothers

      Khalid

      Post Malone

      Taylor Swift

      Top New Artist:

      DaBaby

      Billie Eilish

      Lil Nas X

      Lizzo

      Roddy Ricch

      Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

      Mariah Carey

      Luke Combs

      Lil Nas X

      Harry Styles

      Taylor Swift

      Top Male Artist:

      DaBaby

      Khalid

      Lil Nas X

      Post Malone

      Ed Sheeran

      Top Female Artist:

      Billie Eilish

      Ariana Grande

      Halsey

      Lizzo

      Taylor Swift

      Top Duo/Group:

      BTS

      Dan + Shay

      Jonas Brothers

      Maroon 5

      Panic! At The Disco

      Top Billboard 200 Artist:

      Drake

      Billie Eilish

      Khalid

      Post Malone

      Taylor Swift

      Top Hot 100 Artist:

      DaBaby

      Billie Eilish

      Khalid

      Lil Nas X

      Post Malone

      Top Streaming Songs Artist:

      Top Streaming Songs Artist:

      DaBaby

      Billie Eilish

      Lil Nas X

      Post Malone

      Travis Scott

      Top Song Sales Artist:

      Billie Eilish

      Lil Nas X

      Lizzo

      Post Malone

      Taylor Swift

      Top Radio Songs Artist:

      Jonas Brothers

      Khalid

      Lizzo

      Shawn Mendes

      Post Malone

      Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

      BTS

      Billie Eilish

      EXO

      GOT7

      Ariana Grande

      Top Touring Artist:

      Elton John

      Metallica

      P!nk

      The Rolling Stones

      Ed Sheeran

      Top R&B Artist:

      Chris Brown

      Khalid

      Lizzo

      Summer Walker

      The Weeknd

      Top R&B Male Artist:

      Top R&B Male Artist:

      Chris Brown

      Khalid

      The Weeknd

      Top R&B Female Artist:

      Beyoncé

      Lizzo

      Summer Walker

      Top R&B Tour:

      B2K

      Janet Jackson

      Khalid

      Top Rap Artist:

      DaBaby

      Juice WRLD

      Lil Nas X

      Post Malone

      Roddy Ricch

      Top Rap Male Artist:

      DaBaby

      Lil Nas X

      Post Malone

      Top Rap Female Artist:

      Cardi B

      City Girls

      Megan Thee Stallion

      Top Rap Tour:

      Drake

      Post Malone

      Travis Scott

      Top Country Artist:

      Kane Brown

      Luke Combs

      Dan + Shay

      Maren Morris

      Thomas Rhett

      Top Country Male Artist:

      Kane Brown

      Luke Combs

      Thomas Rhett

      Top Country Female Artist:

      Maren Morris

      Kacey Musgraves

      Carrie Underwood

      Top Country Duo/Group:

      Top Country Duo/Group:

      Dan + Shay

      Florida Georgia Line

      Old Dominion

      Top Country Tour:

      Eric Church

      Florida Georgia Line

      George Strait

      Top Rock Artist:

      Imagine Dragons

      Panic! At The Disco

      Tame Impala

      Tool

      twenty one pilots

      Top Rock Tour:

      Elton John

      Metallica

      The Rolling Stones

      Top Latin Artist:

      Anuel AA

      Bad Bunny

      J Balvin

      Ozuna

      Romeo Santos

      Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

      Avicii

      The Chainsmokers

      DJ Snake

      Illenium

      Marshmello

      Top Christian Artist:

      Lauren Daigle

      Elevation Worship

      For King & Country

      Hillsong United

      Kanye West

      Top Gospel Artist:

      Kirk Franklin

      Koryn Hawthorne

      Tasha Cobbs Leonard

      Sunday Service Choir

      Kanye West

      ALBUM AWARDS

      Top Billboard 200 Album:

      Billie Eilish 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

      Ariana Grande 'Thank U, Next'

      Khalid 'Free Spirit'

      Post Malone 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

      Taylor Swift 'Lover'

      Top Soundtrack:

      'Aladdin'

      'Descendants 3'

      'Frozen II'

      'K-12' by Melanie Martinez

      'The Dirt' by Mötley Crüe

      Top R&B Album:

      Top R&B Album:

      Beyoncé 'Homecoming: The Live Album'

      Justin Bieber 'Changes'

      Chris Brown 'Indigo'

      Khalid 'Free Spirit'

      Summer Walker 'Over It'

      Top Rap Album:

      DaBaby 'Kirk'

      Juice WRLD 'Death Race For Love'

      Post Malone 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

      Roddy Ricch 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial'

      Young Thug 'So Much Fun'

      Top Country Album:

      Kane Brown 'Experiment'

      Luke Combs 'What You See Is What You Get'

      Maren Morris 'Girl'

      Thomas Rhett 'Center Point Road'

      Morgan Wallen 'If I Know Me'

      Top Rock Album:

      The Lumineers 'III'

      Slipknot 'We Are Not Your Kind'

      Tame Impala 'The Slow Rush'

      Tool 'Fear Inoculum'

      Vampire Weekend 'Father of the Bride'

      Top Latin Album:

      J Balvin & Bad Bunny 'Oasis'

      Farruko 'Gangalee'

      Maluma '11:11'

      Romeo Santos 'Utopía'

      Sech 'Sueños'

      Top Dance/Electronic Album:

      Avicii 'Tim'

      The Chainsmokers 'World War Joy'

      Illenium 'Ascend'

      Marshmello 'Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set'

      Alan Walker 'Different World'

      Top Christian Album:

      Bethel Music 'Victory: Recorded Live'

      Casting Crowns 'Only Jesus'

      Hillsong United 'People'

      Skillet 'Victorious'

      Kanye West 'Jesus is King'

      Top Gospel Album

      Kirk Franklin 'Long Live Love'

      Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers 'Goshen'

      William McDowell 'The Cry: A Live Worship Experience'

      Sunday Service Choir 'Jesus Is Born'

      Kanye West 'Jesus is King'

      Top Hot 100 Song:

      Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'

      Billie Eilish 'bad guy'

      Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

      Lizzo 'Truth Hurts'

      Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 'Señorita'

      Top Streaming Song:

      Chris Brown ft. Drake 'No Guidance'

      Billie Eilish 'bad guy'

      Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

      Lil Tecca 'Ran$om'

      Post Malone & Swae Lee 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

      Top Selling Song:

      Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'

      Billie Eilish 'bad guy'

      Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

      Lizzo 'Truth Hurts'

      Blake Shelton 'God's Country'

      Top Radio Song:

      Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'

      Jonas Brothers 'Sucker'

      Khalid 'Talk'

      Lizzo 'Truth Hurts'

      Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care'

      Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

      Chris Brown ft. Drake 'No Guidance'

      Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road'

      Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 'Señorita'

      Post Malone & Swae Lee 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

      Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care'

      Top R&B Song:

      Chris Brown ft. Drake 'No Guidance'

      Doja Cat & Tyga 'Juicy'

      Khalid 'Talk'

      Lizzo 'Good As Hell'

      The Weeknd 'Heartless'

      Top Rap Song:

      Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

      Lil Tecca 'Ran$om'

      Lizzo 'Truth Hurts'

      Post Malone & Swae Lee 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

      Post Malone 'Wow.'

      Top Country Song:

      Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber '10,000 Hours'

      Maren Morris 'The Bones'

      Old Dominion 'One Man Band'

      Blake Shelton 'God's Country'

      Morgan Wallen 'Whiskey Glasses'

      Top Rock Song:

      Imagine Dragons 'Bad Liar'

      Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker 'I Think I'm Okay'

      Panic! At The Disco 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'

      Twenty One Pilots 'Chlorine'

      Twenty One Pilots 'The Hype'

      Top Latin Song:

      Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin 'China'

      Bad Bunny & Tainy 'Callaita'

      Daddy Yankee ft. Snow 'Con Calma'

      Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny 'No Me Conoce'

      Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA 'Otro Trago'

      Top Dance/Electronic Song:

      Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin 'Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)'

      Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee 'Close To Me'

      Illenium & Jon Bellion 'Good Things Fall Apart'

      Kygo x Whitney Houston 'Higher Love'

      Marshmello ft. Chvrches 'Here With Me'

      Top Christian Song:

      Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser 'Raise A Hallelujah'

      Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West 'Nobody'

      Lauren Daigle 'Rescue'

      For King & Country 'God Only Knows'

      Kanye West 'Follow God'

      Top Gospel Song:

      Kirk Franklin 'Love Theory'

      Kanye West 'Closed on Sunday'

      Kanye West 'Follow God'

      Kanye West 'On God'

      Kanye West 'Selah'

      This year's awards are based on the Billboard Charts between March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020.

