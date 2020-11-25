63rd Grammy Awards 2021 Complete Nominees List: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS & Dua Lipa Dominate

The nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards 2021 have been revealed. Beyoncé snagged nine nods Tuesday morning as part of the Recording Academy's 2021 lineup. Her total includes one for Song of the Year, two for Record of the Year, and recognition in down-ballot categories such as Best R&B Performance and Best Rap Song.

It's a surprisingly robust showing for the pop star, who did not release an album in 2020 but whose presence was still felt across music, with the one-off single Black Parade and the release of the feature-length Black Is King on Disney+.

Other major getters for the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony include Taylor Swift, with six nominations, including an Album of the Year nod for her surprise 2020 record Folklore, as well as Song of the Year for Cardigan. Matching her total were rapper Roddy Ricch, (including Record and Song of the Year) and singer Dua Lipa (her Future Nostalgia, is recognised in Album of the Year).

Billie Eilish, who swept the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony with wins in the top four categories, received four nominations, including Record and Song of the Year for Everything I Wanted.

The Grammy Awards 2021 will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will be aired LIVE in the country on 31st January 2021 only on Vh1 India.

The complete list of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards is as follows:

Record of the Year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

Colors - Black Pumas

Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So - Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Circles - Post Malone

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) - Black Pumas

Everyday Life - Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III - Haim

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

Folklore - Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Black Parade - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

The Box - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Cardigan - Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Circles - Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

Don't Start Now - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

I Can't Breathe - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

If The World Was Ending - Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Yummy - Justin Bieber

Say So - Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Cardigan - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes - Justin Bieber

Chromatica - Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Fine Line - Harry Styles

Folklore - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

Intentions - Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

Dynamite - BTS

Rain On Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Exile - Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I - Arca

Planet's Mad - Baauer

Energy - Disclosure

Bubba - Kaytranada

Good Faith - Madeon

Best Rock Album

A Hero's Death - Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight - Grace Potter

Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal - The Strokes

Best Rock Performance

Shameika - Fiona Apple

Not - Big Thief

Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers

The Steps - HAIM

Stay High - Brittany Howard

Daylight - Grace Potter

Best R&B Performance

Lightning & Thunder - Jhene Aiko feat. John Legend

Black Parade - Beyoncé

All I Need - Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

Goat Head - Brittany Howard

See Me - Emily King

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple

Hyperspace - Beck

Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime - Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush - Tame Impala

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here - Ant Clemons

Take Time - Giveon

To Feel Love/d - Luke James

Bigger Love - John Legend

All Rise - Gregory Porter

Best R&B Song

Better Than I Imagine - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Black Parade - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Collide - Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

Do It - Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

Slow Down - Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals - Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is - Thundercat

Best Rap Song

The Bigger Picture - Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

The Box - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Laugh Now, Cry Later - Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

Rockstar - Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

Savage - Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

Black Habits - D Smoke

Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica

King's Disease - Nas

The Allegory - Royce Da 5'9"

Best Rap Performance

Deep Reverence - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

Bop - DaBaby

What's Poppin - Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Dior - Pop Smoke

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Ona - Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories - Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors - Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper - Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's The Hurry - Kenny Washington

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah - Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything - Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist - Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger - Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill - Jerry Seinfeld

Best Country Album

Lady Like - Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record - Brandy Clark

Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

Nightfall - Little Big Town

Never Will - Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song

Bluebird - Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

The Bones - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Crowded Table - Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

Some People Do - Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez - Camilo

Mesa Para Dos - Kany García

Pausa - Ricky Martin

3:33 - Debi Nova

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers - Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender - Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground - Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado - Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels - Lucinda Williams

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Acid For The Children: A Memoir - Flea

Alex Trebek - The Answer Is... - Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth - Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill - Ronan Farrow

Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) - Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story - Beastie Boys

Black Is King - Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme - Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice - Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol' Band From Texas - ZZ Top.

Grammys 2020 Complete Winners List: Billie Eilish, Lizzo And Lil Nas X Bag Top Honours