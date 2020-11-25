63rd Grammy Awards 2021 Complete Nominees List: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS & Dua Lipa Dominate
The nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards 2021 have been revealed. Beyoncé snagged nine nods Tuesday morning as part of the Recording Academy's 2021 lineup. Her total includes one for Song of the Year, two for Record of the Year, and recognition in down-ballot categories such as Best R&B Performance and Best Rap Song.
It's a surprisingly robust showing for the pop star, who did not release an album in 2020 but whose presence was still felt across music, with the one-off single Black Parade and the release of the feature-length Black Is King on Disney+.
Other major getters for the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony include Taylor Swift, with six nominations, including an Album of the Year nod for her surprise 2020 record Folklore, as well as Song of the Year for Cardigan. Matching her total were rapper Roddy Ricch, (including Record and Song of the Year) and singer Dua Lipa (her Future Nostalgia, is recognised in Album of the Year).
Billie Eilish, who swept the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony with wins in the top four categories, received four nominations, including Record and Song of the Year for Everything I Wanted.
The Grammy Awards 2021 will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will be aired LIVE in the country on 31st January 2021 only on Vh1 India.
The complete list of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards is as follows:
Record of the Year
Black Parade - Beyoncé
Colors - Black Pumas
Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So - Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Circles - Post Malone
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) - Black Pumas
Everyday Life - Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 - Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III - Haim
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
Folklore - Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Black Parade - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
The Box - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Cardigan - Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Circles - Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
Don't Start Now - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
I Can't Breathe - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
If The World Was Ending - Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
Yummy - Justin Bieber
Say So - Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Cardigan - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes - Justin Bieber
Chromatica - Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Fine Line - Harry Styles
Folklore - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
Intentions - Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
Dynamite - BTS
Rain On Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Exile - Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I - Arca
Planet's Mad - Baauer
Energy - Disclosure
Bubba - Kaytranada
Good Faith - Madeon
Best Rock Album
A Hero's Death - Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight - Grace Potter
Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal - The Strokes
Best Rock Performance
Shameika - Fiona Apple
Not - Big Thief
Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps - HAIM
Stay High - Brittany Howard
Daylight - Grace Potter
Best R&B Performance
Lightning & Thunder - Jhene Aiko feat. John Legend
Black Parade - Beyoncé
All I Need - Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
Goat Head - Brittany Howard
See Me - Emily King
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple
Hyperspace - Beck
Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime - Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here - Ant Clemons
Take Time - Giveon
To Feel Love/d - Luke James
Bigger Love - John Legend
All Rise - Gregory Porter
Best R&B Song
Better Than I Imagine - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Black Parade - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Collide - Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
Do It - Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
Slow Down - Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals - Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is - Thundercat
Best Rap Song
The Bigger Picture - Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
The Box - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Laugh Now, Cry Later - Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
Rockstar - Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
Savage - Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
Black Habits - D Smoke
Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica
King's Disease - Nas
The Allegory - Royce Da 5'9"
Best Rap Performance
Deep Reverence - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
Bop - DaBaby
What's Poppin - Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Dior - Pop Smoke
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ona - Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories - Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors - Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper - Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's The Hurry - Kenny Washington
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah - Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything - Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist - Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger - Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill - Jerry Seinfeld
Best Country Album
Lady Like - Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record - Brandy Clark
Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
Nightfall - Little Big Town
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song
Bluebird - Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
The Bones - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
Crowded Table - Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
Some People Do - Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez - Camilo
Mesa Para Dos - Kany García
Pausa - Ricky Martin
3:33 - Debi Nova
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers - Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender - Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground - Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado - Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels - Lucinda Williams
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Acid For The Children: A Memoir - Flea
Alex Trebek - The Answer Is... - Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth - Rachel Maddow
Catch And Kill - Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) - Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story - Beastie Boys
Black Is King - Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme - Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice - Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas - ZZ Top.
