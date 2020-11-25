63rd Grammy Awards 2021 Complete Nominees List: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS & Dua Lipa Dominate

    For Quick Alerts
      The nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards 2021 have been revealed. Beyoncé snagged nine nods Tuesday morning as part of the Recording Academy's 2021 lineup. Her total includes one for Song of the Year, two for Record of the Year, and recognition in down-ballot categories such as Best R&B Performance and Best Rap Song.

      It's a surprisingly robust showing for the pop star, who did not release an album in 2020 but whose presence was still felt across music, with the one-off single Black Parade and the release of the feature-length Black Is King on Disney+.

      63rd Grammy Awards 2021 Nominees List

      Other major getters for the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony include Taylor Swift, with six nominations, including an Album of the Year nod for her surprise 2020 record Folklore, as well as Song of the Year for Cardigan. Matching her total were rapper Roddy Ricch, (including Record and Song of the Year) and singer Dua Lipa (her Future Nostalgia, is recognised in Album of the Year).

      Billie Eilish, who swept the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony with wins in the top four categories, received four nominations, including Record and Song of the Year for Everything I Wanted.

      The Grammy Awards 2021 will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will be aired LIVE in the country on 31st January 2021 only on Vh1 India.

      The complete list of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards is as follows:

      Record of the Year

      Black Parade - Beyoncé

      Colors - Black Pumas

      Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

      Say So - Doja Cat

      Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

      Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

      Circles - Post Malone

      Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

      Album of the Year

      Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

      Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) - Black Pumas

      Everyday Life - Coldplay

      Djesse Vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

      Women In Music Pt. III - Haim

      Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

      Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

      Folklore - Taylor Swift

      Song of the Year

      Black Parade - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

      The Box - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

      Cardigan - Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

      Circles - Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

      Don't Start Now - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

      I Can't Breathe - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

      If The World Was Ending - Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

      Best New Artist

      Ingrid Andress

      Phoebe Bridgers

      Chika

      Noah Cyrus

      D Smoke

      Doja Cat

      Kaytranada

      Megan Thee Stallion

      Best Pop Solo Performance

      Yummy - Justin Bieber

      Say So - Doja Cat

      Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

      Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

      Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

      Cardigan - Taylor Swift

      Best Pop Vocal Album

      Changes - Justin Bieber

      Chromatica - Lady Gaga

      Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

      Fine Line - Harry Styles

      Folklore - Taylor Swift

      Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

      Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

      Intentions - Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

      Dynamite - BTS

      Rain On Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

      Exile - Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

      Best Dance/Electronic Album

      Kick I - Arca

      Planet's Mad - Baauer

      Energy - Disclosure

      Bubba - Kaytranada

      Good Faith - Madeon

      Best Rock Album

      A Hero's Death - Fontaines D.C.

      Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka

      Daylight - Grace Potter

      Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson

      The New Abnormal - The Strokes

      Best Rock Performance

      Shameika - Fiona Apple

      Not - Big Thief

      Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers

      The Steps - HAIM

      Stay High - Brittany Howard

      Daylight - Grace Potter

      Best R&B Performance

      Lightning & Thunder - Jhene Aiko feat. John Legend

      Black Parade - Beyoncé

      All I Need - Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

      Goat Head - Brittany Howard

      See Me - Emily King

      Best Alternative Music Album

      Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple

      Hyperspace - Beck

      Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers

      Jaime - Brittany Howard

      The Slow Rush - Tame Impala

      Best R&B Album

      Happy 2 Be Here - Ant Clemons

      Take Time - Giveon

      To Feel Love/d - Luke James

      Bigger Love - John Legend

      All Rise - Gregory Porter

      Best R&B Song

      Better Than I Imagine - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

      Black Parade - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

      Collide - Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

      Do It - Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

      Slow Down - Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

      Best Progressive R&B Album

      Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

      Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

      Free Nationals - Free Nationals

      F*** Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper

      It Is What It Is - Thundercat

      Best Rap Song

      The Bigger Picture - Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

      The Box - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

      Laugh Now, Cry Later - Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

      Rockstar - Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

      Savage - Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

      Best Rap Album

      Black Habits - D Smoke

      Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

      A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica

      King's Disease - Nas

      The Allegory - Royce Da 5'9"

      Best Rap Performance

      Deep Reverence - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

      Bop - DaBaby

      What's Poppin - Jack Harlow

      The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

      Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

      Dior - Pop Smoke

      Best Jazz Vocal Album

      Ona - Thana Alexa

      Secrets Are The Best Stories - Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

      Modern Ancestors - Carmen Lundy

      Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper - Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

      What's The Hurry - Kenny Washington

      Best Comedy Album

      Black Mitzvah - Tiffany Haddish

      I Love Everything - Patton Oswalt

      The Pale Tourist - Jim Gaffigan

      Paper Tiger - Bill Burr

      23 Hours to Kill - Jerry Seinfeld

      Best Country Album

      Lady Like - Ingrid Andress

      Your Life Is A Record - Brandy Clark

      Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

      Nightfall - Little Big Town

      Never Will - Ashley McBryde

      Best Country Song

      Bluebird - Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

      The Bones - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

      Crowded Table - Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

      More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

      Some People Do - Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

      Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

      YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny

      Por Primera Vez - Camilo

      Mesa Para Dos - Kany García

      Pausa - Ricky Martin

      3:33 - Debi Nova

      Best Americana Album

      Old Flowers - Courtney Marie Andrews

      Terms Of Surrender - Hiss Golden Messenger

      World On The Ground - Sarah Jarosz

      El Dorado - Marcus King

      Good Souls Better Angels - Lucinda Williams

      Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

      Acid For The Children: A Memoir - Flea

      Alex Trebek - The Answer Is... - Ken Jennings

      Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth - Rachel Maddow

      Catch And Kill - Ronan Farrow

      Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) - Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

      Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

      Jack Antonoff

      Dan Auerbach

      Dave Cobb

      Flying Lotus

      Andrew Watt

      Best Music Film

      Beastie Boys Story - Beastie Boys

      Black Is King - Beyoncé

      We Are Freestyle Love Supreme - Freestyle Love Supreme

      Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice - Linda Ronstadt

      That Little Ol' Band From Texas - ZZ Top.

      Grammys 2020 Complete Winners List: Billie Eilish, Lizzo And Lil Nas X Bag Top Honours

