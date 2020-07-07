AR Rahman, Farhan Akhtar And Others Pay Tribute To Oscar-Winning Composer Ennio Morricone

Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone passed away at the age of 91. Morricone was known for his work in films like The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, The Untouchables and The Mission. According to hollywoodreporter.com, Ennio Morricone died in Rome following complications from a fall last week, which caused a hip fracture.

The news of his death was shared by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who tweeted, "Adieu maestro, and thank you for the emotions you gave us." Following the news of his death, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Italian composer.

Remembering Morricone on Monday, AR Rahman tweeted, "Only a composer like #EnnioMorricone could bring the beauty, culture and the lingering romance of Italy to your senses in the pre-virtual reality and pre-internet era... All we can do is celebrate the master's work and learn."

Farhan Akhtar On Ennio Morricone Farhan Akhtar also took to his Twitter account and thanked the legendary composer for the music he created. Farhan shared a track by Morricone and wrote, "Sharing one of my favourites from a very long list of incredible film scores that have made so many movies memorable. This one is from ‘The Mission'." Randeep Hooda's Tweet Actor Randeep Hooda honoured him by saying, "He rides off into the sunset.. I bet it was a great tune he was humming.. Rest in peace #EnnioMorricone you've left us some the most iconic of music pieces for us to whistle on to this one is from #TheGoodTheBadandTheUgly enjoy and say a little prayer of gratitude." Ennio Morricone Composed For Over 500 Movies Ennio Morricone scored music in more than 500 films in his career which spanned more than seven decades. Known as Maestro in his home town Rome, he received the honorary Oscar in 2007 and later went on to win another one in 2016 for Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight. Earlier, he had also received Oscar nominations for Days of Heaven, The Mission, The Untouchables, Bugsy and Malena.

