Cardi B Accidentally Leaks Topless Picture; Fans Trend #B*obsOutForCardi

Cardi B has been making headlines lately for various reasons, from releasing the hit song 'The WAP', announcing her divorce, to her 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas. While her guest list of Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage grabbed all the attention, fans were shocked to see pictures of her with ex-husband Offset, who also attended the bash.

Cardi B also accidentally shared an explicit picture of herself on her Instagram handle, which has now gone viral. In the picture, the rapper could be seen lying sideways on a couch topless. Cardi took to Twitter to vent out her frustration.

She shared, "Ah, Lord. Lord, why the f*** did you have to make me so f***ing stupid and retarded? Why? Why, why why? You know what, I'm not even gonna beat myself up about it. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I'm gonna eat my breakfast and then I'm gonna go to a party, because I'm not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, okay?"

Cardi B's Tweet "Nope, no, I'm not. I won't, it is what it is, s*** happen. F*** it. It's not even the first time. I mean I used to f***ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mio," Cardi B said in her last tweet. The rapper even took to her Insta stories and wrote, "I did not posted no story about me suing nobody ....nobody to be sued for .It was my f*** up...s*** happens." Cardi B Fans Trend #BoobsOutForCardi Fans started trending hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi to help flush out the viral picture from everyone's twitter timeline. A fan shared her nude photo and wrote, "#BoobsOutForCardi love u Blue heart @iamcardib" While another wrote, "#boobsoutforcardi LET FLOD THE TL WITH TI*TIES LADIES." Rumours Claim Cardi B's Reunion With Offset Meanwhile, Cardi B's pictures with Offset from her birth bash have sparked rumours of them getting back together. Neither of them have accepted nor denied the reports.

